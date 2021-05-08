Back to BusinessI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioThe Uncertain HourMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
The economy gained 266K jobs — but they didn’t go to women
Episode 428
May 7, 2021

The economy gained 266K jobs — but they didn’t go to women

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus: Self-driving, "SNL," Twitter tips, "Game of Thrones" and more in this jam-packed happy-hour episode.

In a typical month, 266,000 new jobs would be amazing. But April (and the 12 months before that) was not a typical month. Economists expected about a million, the labor market’s still in a deep hole and on balance, we expected women to get some of them. On today’s show we’ll take you behind the numbers, plus a little on Elon Musk’s autopilot problem and another round of our favorite game, Half Full/Half Empty.

Check out all the thank-you gifts at $5 a month and keep “Make Me Smart” going strong when you donate today: marketplace.org/givesmart

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Waiving patents on COVID-19 vaccines no magic pill for shortage
COVID-19
Waiving patents on COVID-19 vaccines no magic pill for shortage
Grandmother's foreclosed home tests new California law
Grandmother's foreclosed home tests new California law

Your favorites,
now $5/month! 
Donate now to get almost any thank-you gift.

GIVE NOW
Many employers want to hire — now. Many workers aren't ready to go back.
COVID & Unemployment
Many employers want to hire — now. Many workers aren't ready to go back.