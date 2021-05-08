The economy gained 266K jobs — but they didn’t go to women
In a typical month, 266,000 new jobs would be amazing. But April (and the 12 months before that) was not a typical month. Economists expected about a million, the labor market’s still in a deep hole and on balance, we expected women to get some of them. On today’s show we’ll take you behind the numbers, plus a little on Elon Musk’s autopilot problem and another round of our favorite game, Half Full/Half Empty.
- “Tesla says totally self-driving cars likely aren’t happening in 2021” from CNET
- “Five reasons for a self-driving car slowdown” from “Marketplace Tech”
- Plus this thread by Motherboard’s Edward Ongweso Jr.
- The April jobs report, table A-1
- Our Half Full/Half Empty topics: Vaccine IP, Uber and Lyft backing away from self-driving, Twitter’s tip jar and “House of the Dragon”
