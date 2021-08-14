Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

The COVID-19 endemic?
Aug 13, 2021
Episode 496

The COVID-19 endemic?

We'll talk about how the pandemic might end. Plus, more heat waves and a round of Half Full/Half Empty.

The delta variant might have some of us feeling like we’re reliving March 2020, but at least a new piece in The Atlantic is making us smart on how the COVID-19 pandemic might end. We’ll discuss what it’ll mean when the virus becomes endemic and blends into the background of our lives. Plus, people are getting vaccine boosters under the table, and it’s getting “hot in herre”: Earth just went though the hottest month on record! Then, we end Friday the only way we know how, with a round of Half Full/Half Empty. 

Here’s everything we talked about: 

Our show needs your voice! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for our hosts to answer! Send a voice memo or give us a call at 508-82-SMART (508-827-6278).

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
