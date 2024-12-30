Marketplace Wrapped: 2024 Edition

Way, way, way back at the beginning of the year, Marketplace’s Kristin Schwab asked economists what they predicted would be in and out in 2024. Out? Consumer spending, talk of a recession, workers having the upper hand and interest rate hikes. In? Uncertainty.

Well, those experts weren’t too far off. While consumer spending has remained pretty strong, a recession failed to materialize. Labor organizing remained relatively strong, and the Federal Reserve began cutting its benchmark rate in September. As for uncertainty? Me oh my — we had lots and lots and lots and lots of it.

But amid all that uncertainty, Marketplace reporters, producers, editors and engineers have remained steady and consistent in helping you get smarter about the biggest economic headlines and how they impact your personal economy.

Here’s our wrap on the year:

125+

That’s how many people helped make Marketplace happen over the past year! You may be familiar with some of their voices, but many of these folks work behind the scenes — across time zones and in many corners of the country and the world — to turn ideas into programming. It includes hosts, reporters, producers, editors, engineers, support and technical staff, paid interns and fellows and freelancers.

12,151

That’s the total number of stories we reported and produced for radio, podcasts, newsletters, the website and social media.

How’s that break down?

4,780 radio broadcasts

2,087 published stories and features on Marketplace’s website

2,999 social media posts

1,490 podcast episodes

422 videos

373 newsletters

We’ve made a collection of some of the most popular stories of 2024 for you to read or revisit.

5

The number of awards Marketplace won this year for our reporting.

5,587

That’s the number of Marketplace fans who reached out to us to ask questions for our reporters to answer, give feedback on stories they loved, tell us how we can do better, and share their personal experiences about the economy.

Here are some of our favorite comments from 2024:

A “This Is Uncomfortable” listener wrote: “I’ve been going through the worst season of depression I’ve ever had, and it’s difficult some days (from where I’m standing at age 30) to see value in anything that could come next. While I walked my dog through the park with my headphones in [listening to this episode], Doris brought me to tears as she recounted her troubles and reflected on how she’s been able to maintain positivity. She gave me hope that I can, too. … The stories you find, curate with such care, and share with listeners really matter so much.”

An economics professor recommended “Marketplace” as required listening for every economics and business student.

“Million Bazillion” fan Lucy sent us this drawing!

12,779 miles

That’s how many miles “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal traveled to report the “Breaking Ground” series, visiting communities across the country to see how $1 trillion in federal spending is changing the American economy — in complicated, invisible, even contradictory ways.

62

That’s the number of “Marketplace Tech” episodes about artificial intelligence, including its use in making decisions on health care, spreading misinformation and relieving loneliness.

15

We invited audiences to watch 15 movies with David Brancaccio and the “Marketplace Morning Report” team for our “Econ Extra Credit” series, where we unpack the economic history and theory behind stories told on screen.

22,000

Over 22,000 students attended live shows for our kids podcast “Million Bazillion,” which went on tour in the spring.

9

In addition to putting out two seasons of the podcast this year, “This Is Uncomfortable” also launched a book club, reading nine books that made us think differently about life and how money messes with it.

15,917, and counting!

That’s the number of Marketplace Investors who have donated so far this year to power our newsroom and fund new projects and series! Become one yourself and invest in our future.

Thank you to everyone who listened to, watched, read and supported Marketplace in 2024!

Note: The numbers above reflect data on content published between Jan. 1 and Dec. 15, 2024.