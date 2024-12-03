Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

Holding space for uncertainty
Dec 2, 2024

Holding space for uncertainty

Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images
Plus, clothing brands cut back on quality to keep prices down, and people in North Carolina struggle to pay rent in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

Segments From this episode

Some manufacturers worry about a return of inflation and high rates

by Justin Ho
Dec 2, 2024
High interest rates have held back investment in production. They've eased, but firms are wary of the effects of potential tariffs and tax cuts.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. How the Fed responds to inflation influences corporate and consumer decisions.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
To avoid raising prices, clothing brands cut back on quality

by Kristin Schwab
Dec 2, 2024
Shrinkflation is affecting clothing brands. Companies are attempting to balance quality with price for consumers.
Many shoppers are sacrificing quality for price when shopping for clothes this holiday season.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
More workers are losing "permanent" jobs. Should we be worried?

by Stephanie Hughes
Dec 2, 2024
That statistic has risen to almost a three-year high. But if the labor market continues to add jobs at current rates, losers may become winners.
In October, the number of permanent job losers rose to the highest level since November 2021.
Getty Images
Why new tariffs on solar cells could make domestic panels more costly

by Henry Epp
Dec 2, 2024
The Biden administration's taxes target Asian countries where Chinese producers moved after an earlier round of tariffs.
The domestic solar industry is starting to get off the ground, but a lot of the factories are building solar panels that use mostly imported cells. Above, a solar farm in Imperial, California.
Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images
Asheville workers are scrambling to make rent after a Hurricane Helene-induced shutdown

by Laura Hackett
Dec 2, 2024
With no eviction moratorium and government assistance moving slowly, an Asheville church is helping keep hundreds of residents in their homes.
Pastor Marcia Mount Shoop says Covenant Presbyterian Church in Asheville has helped hundreds of residents pay overdue rent and utility bills in the wake of the hurricane.
Laura Hackett
Music from the episode

"Old Graffiti" Bibio
"Cosmic Sans" Cory Wong, Tom Misch
"My Dearest Friend" Manatee Commune
"Hands of Time" Kraak & Smaak, Alxndr London
"Sea Legs" The Shins
"Goodness" Emancipator

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

