The consumer spending sweet spot
You could argue we're fueling job growth while stifling inflation. Plus, car ownership will cost you and small businesses feel economically off-kilter.
Strong consumer spending continues to bolster GDP
GDP grew at a healthy 2.8% pace. Current spending levels may provide a welcome "not too hot, not too cold" scenario for the Federal Reserve.
Wage growth is slowing, but it's still staying ahead of inflation
The job market is still tilted in workers' favor.
The economy has been stabilizing. But for some small businesses, it also feels a little out of whack.
Even though inflation has subsided, interest rates are heading down, and the labor market is loosening up, many business owners say the problems that emerged over the last few years haven’t gone away.
Dollars don't go far for car owners, report finds
Since 2020, cost increases have far surpassed inflation, report finds. Prices for insurance and repair have been climbing.
WNBA players are ditching their contract. Here's what they want in a new one
After a historic 2024 season, players are after higher salaries, better family and retirement benefits and a larger cut of WNBA profits.
Farmers are making less money this year as ag economy normalizes
Crop prices have dropped after supply shortages stoked profits. Farmers and equipment makers are cutting costs, but livestock is doing well.
"Deep" East 17
"Footprint" Kyle McEvoy, Richard Houghten, wowflower
"Low Season" Poolside
"Ideal and the Real" Shoji Meguro
"Bite" Plastic Picnic
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer