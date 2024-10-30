Election 2024How We SurviveOffice PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

The consumer spending sweet spot
Oct 30, 2024

The consumer spending sweet spot

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
You could argue we're fueling job growth while stifling inflation. Plus, car ownership will cost you and small businesses feel economically off-kilter.

Segments From this episode

Strong consumer spending continues to bolster GDP

by Kristin Schwab
Oct 30, 2024
GDP grew at a healthy 2.8% pace. Current spending levels may provide a welcome "not too hot, not too cold" scenario for the Federal Reserve.
Consumer spending may be at a level that balances a healthy job market with stable prices.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
Wage growth is slowing, but it's still staying ahead of inflation

by Caleigh Wells
Oct 30, 2024
The job market is still tilted in workers' favor.
It's still a worker's job market, says Nicole Smith with Georgetown's Center on Education and the Workforce. That's because job openings outnumber people looking for work.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
The economy has been stabilizing. But for some small businesses, it also feels a little out of whack.

by Justin Ho
Oct 30, 2024
Even though inflation has subsided, interest rates are heading down, and the labor market is loosening up, many business owners say the problems that emerged over the last few years haven’t gone away.
One pain point for small business owners in this economy? Shipping and other supply chain parts are more expensive than before the pandemic.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Dollars don't go far for car owners, report finds

by Mitchell Hartman
Oct 30, 2024
Since 2020, cost increases have far surpassed inflation, report finds. Prices for insurance and repair have been climbing.
You aren't imagining it — owning a car is more expensive than it used to be. But automakers and insurers have little incentive to lower prices.
Kevin Carter/Getty Images
WNBA players are ditching their contract. Here's what they want in a new one

by Savannah Peters
Oct 30, 2024
After a historic 2024 season, players are after higher salaries, better family and retirement benefits and a larger cut of WNBA profits.
The WNBA's growing popularity is sparking new CBA negotiation discussions among players.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Farmers are making less money this year as ag economy normalizes

by Will Bauer
Oct 30, 2024
Crop prices have dropped after supply shortages stoked profits. Farmers and equipment makers are cutting costs, but livestock is doing well.
A combine harvester at work in Illinois farmer Nick Koeller's cornfield. He hasn't been investing in major equipment upgrades, he says.
Sophie Proe/St. Louis Public Radio
Music from the episode

"Deep" East 17
"Footprint" Kyle McEvoy, Richard Houghten, wowflower
"Low Season" Poolside
"Ideal and the Real" Shoji Meguro
"Gumball Machine Weekend" Yppah
"Bite" Plastic Picnic

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

