How much does it cost to go to the World Series? 

The Los Angeles Dodgers will enter tonight’s face-off with the New York Yankees boasting a three-games-to-nothing lead, which means it may be your last chance to see the East Coast vs. West Coast rivalry play out.

If the Dodgers win, it’s a wrap for the World Series.

On StubHub, the cheapest ticket for tonight’s game will run you $413, while the most expensive costs more than $2,100. TickPick prices range from $558 to more than $10,000. On SeatGeek, ticket costs start at $536 and climb to more than $6,400.

But prices on resale sites have been declining over the past week. On TickPick, the cheapest ticket for Game 4 is $1,000 less than it was at the beginning of the Series.

Before the World Series, the average resale price on SeatGeek for Game 4 was more than $2,400, according to a representative for the company.

After the second game, prices for Game 4 declined by 41% to more than $1,400. And after last night’s faceoff, the average Game 4 ticket price slid an additional 10%, falling under $1,300 or about half the initial amount.

“That said, Game Four (and the overall series) is still one of the most in-demand we’ve seen for World Series games on SeatGeek,” the rep told Marketplace via email.



Watching live sports is becoming pricier overall, as we’ve reported. Admission to sporting events climbed 10.3% in the past year. Some of the many reasons for the increase? Arenas have limited capacity amid high demand, their seats are getting nicer, and fans who are gambling want to make bets in the moment and avoid television delays, boosting demand further.