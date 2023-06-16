This Is UncomfortableFinding Your PlaceI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Marketplace is a public service newsroom powered by you. Give Now

Is the curtain dropping on ‘hidden fees’ for concert tickets?

Henry Epp Jun 16, 2023
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
John Medina/Getty Images

Is the curtain dropping on ‘hidden fees’ for concert tickets?

Henry Epp Jun 16, 2023
Heard on:
John Medina/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

Two major ticketing companies say they’ll soon end the practice of tacking on so-called “hidden” fees to ticket prices. Instead, Ticketmaster and SeatGeek will be more transparent about the full price of a ticket up front. The moves come as the companies face pressure from the Biden Administration.

Maybe you’ve experienced this: You think you’re buying a concert ticket at one price, but when you get to the check out, there’s a whole bunch of fees added on. University of Miami Professor of Music Industry Serona Elton has been there. 

“I even remember calling out to the other room, ‘Honey, I got tickets for $100. Whoa. Well, no, sorry. No, I was wrong. It’s $180. Not $100,'” said Elton.

The first price you see is what the artist is charging, Elton says. But the venue and the ticketing company want their cut too.

“Another way to think of them is that they actually are different slices of the total ticket cost pie,” said Elton.

Customers just didn’t know they had to pay for all those slices until they were near the end of the transaction. But now, that will be more clear from the start. 

These moves are voluntary, but regulators have been scrutinizing the ticketing industry, says Steve Tadelis, an economics professor at UC Berkeley.

“These businesses understand that the writing’s on the wall, we might as well do it now voluntarily, instead of having it forced upon us,” said Tadelis.

Being more transparent could save some face for Ticketmaster; their parent company is reportedly facing an antitrust investigation.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:35 AM PDT
9:46
3:57 AM PDT
5:40
7:44 AM PDT
1:50
5:13 PM PDT
18:50
3:59 PM PDT
28:17
Jun 15, 2023
44:52
May 30, 2023
19:06
The American consumer just keeps spending
The American consumer just keeps spending
As Americans catch up on care they skipped during COVID, health insurance could get pricier
COVID-19
As Americans catch up on care they skipped during COVID, health insurance could get pricier
EVs are supersizing as carmakers roll out more electric SUVs and trucks
EVs are supersizing as carmakers roll out more electric SUVs and trucks
Life inside North Korea
Marketplace Morning Report
Life inside North Korea

Limited-time match!

The next $50,000 in donations to Marketplace are being matched by longtime fan Dr. Joe Rush.

Join Joe in making a gift today!

Match my gift!