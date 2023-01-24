Ticketmaster faces Senate grilling over Taylor Swift debacle
The CEO of Live Nation, a live entertainment company bought by Ticketmaster over a decade ago, is facing a grilling on Capitol Hill over last year's online sales debacle Taylor Swift concert tickets. This, as it reportedly faces a probe by the Department of Justice. There's data today that orders from factories are down, which comes amid a spate of bad news for the sector. And, as part of our Econ Extra Credit series, we delve into how social media and algorithms promote a certain body image...and how that can translate into harm for some people.
Segments From this episode
Senate committee takes on Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift ticket debacle
Expect questions about Taylor Swift.
New data indicates weakening demand for factory goods
Wells Fargo's Scott Wren breaks it down.
Inside the business of extreme fitness
A conversation about how extreme fitness goals can affect our mental health.
