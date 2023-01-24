Economic PulseMy EconomyEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioI've Always Wondered ...

Ticketmaster faces Senate grilling over Taylor Swift debacle
Jan 24, 2023

A Live Nation sign is seen inside a Blockbuster store in New York City. Mario Tama/Getty Images
The CEO of Live Nation, a live entertainment company bought by Ticketmaster over a decade ago, is facing a grilling on Capitol Hill over last year's online sales debacle Taylor Swift concert tickets. This, as it reportedly faces a probe by the Department of Justice. There's data today that orders from factories are down, which comes amid a spate of bad news for the sector. And, as part of our Econ Extra Credit series, we delve into how social media and algorithms promote a certain body image...and how that can translate into harm for some people. 

Segments From this episode

Senate committee takes on Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift ticket debacle

by Matt Levin
Jan 24, 2023
Expect questions about Taylor Swift.
The company is under scrutiny following last year's debacle involving problems with Taylor Swift tickets.
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images
New data indicates weakening demand for factory goods

Wells Fargo's Scott Wren breaks it down.
Inside the business of extreme fitness

by David Brancaccio and Erika Soderstrom
Jan 24, 2023
A conversation about how extreme fitness goals can affect our mental health.
Being surrounded by outrageously fit physiques can affect how we view our own bodies. A licensed psychologist walks us through how to maneuver the fitness industry online.
Mark Evans/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Banana Boy New Here

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC

