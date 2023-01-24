Ticketmaster faces Senate grilling over Taylor Swift debacle

The CEO of Live Nation, a live entertainment company bought by Ticketmaster over a decade ago, is facing a grilling on Capitol Hill over last year's online sales debacle Taylor Swift concert tickets. This, as it reportedly faces a probe by the Department of Justice. There's data today that orders from factories are down, which comes amid a spate of bad news for the sector. And, as part of our Econ Extra Credit series, we delve into how social media and algorithms promote a certain body image...and how that can translate into harm for some people.