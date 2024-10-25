“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

Le-An Than is the co-owner of Crane Games, a new claw machine arcade in Aurora, Colorado. Crane Games opened in July of 2024.

Than and her business partner were inspired to open the arcade after a trip they took to Asia. They saw toy claw machine arcades almost everywhere they went, she said. Despite claw machines’ popularity abroad, Than said Aurora, Colorado didn’t have anything like it.

“Not only that, but we spent a significant amount of money for our kids to play them,” joked Than. “So, we said, ‘Hey, it would just make sense for us to go ahead and open one for them now.'”

Prior to opening, Than and her partner worked with a vendor overseas to build custom machines before having them shipped from abroad. She never imagined that she’d have to learn about shipping logistics and importing until starting this business.

Than (left) and co-owner Katy Luong outside the entrance to Crane Games. (Courtesy Than)

When the day finally came to open for business, Than remembers feeling “super nervous.” Luckily, everything turned out even better than she expected.

“You actually hear adults squealing inside our arcade. It’s not just kids,” said Than. “It turns out that our hunch about the community’s interest in this type of entertainment has been correct, and so we’re just thriving.”

Only a few short months after opening Crane Games in Aurora, they’ve already signed a lease for a second location in Thorton, Colorado.

“Juggling four kids in school with a shop and another upcoming shop that we’re building out has been overwhelming, but it’s been a good thing,” reflected Than. “I just feel so blessed to even have this opportunity.”

To hear the rest of Than’s story, click the audio player above.

