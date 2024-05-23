Democracy in the DesertMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...Adventures in Housing

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🖤 Donations of all sizes power our public service journalism Give Now

Higher tariffs on Chinese computer chips may not lead to more U.S. engineering jobs

Daniel Ackerman May 23, 2024
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
A recent NBER study found that hiring of semiconductor engineers in the U.S. is down 9% since 2018.  Mario Tama/Getty Images

Higher tariffs on Chinese computer chips may not lead to more U.S. engineering jobs

Daniel Ackerman May 23, 2024
Heard on:
A recent NBER study found that hiring of semiconductor engineers in the U.S. is down 9% since 2018.  Mario Tama/Getty Images

The Joe Biden administration hiked tariffs on Chinese-made semiconductors last week. It was the latest in a series of trade restrictions the U.S. has placed around its chip industry.

Among the reasons cited: to create opportunities for more high-paying jobs here in the U.S. But for chip engineers, that may not be the case, a new study from the National Bureau of Economic Research finds.

Recruiting the best and brightest to work in the semiconductor industry is a global game, according to Umit Gurun, a finance professor at UT Dallas, who co-authored the study.

The trade restrictions sent a signal to future chip engineers studying here in the U.S., he said. “If you come and get this degree, you will be limiting yourself to the U.S. market.”

Many students don’t want that limitation. The study found that hiring of semiconductor engineers in the U.S. is down 9% since 2018. 

That’s driven by a drop in entry-level positions normally filled by recent graduates. The 2022 Chips and Science Act has earmarked money to build up this workforce.

In a still tight job market, “we don’t actually have a good sense of who’s available,” said Christophe Combemale, who researches engineering and public policy at Carnegie Mellon.

More work is needed, he said, to figure out where to find new chip workers — whether from engineering schools, other industries or other countries.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

8:12 AM PDT
1:33
7:56 AM PDT
9:07
3:05 AM PDT
10:17
May 22, 2024
29:44
May 22, 2024
16:17
May 21, 2024
25:12
Apr 18, 2024
41:35
As Red Lobster files for bankruptcy, changing tastes take a toll on its casual-dining competitors
As Red Lobster files for bankruptcy, changing tastes take a toll on its casual-dining competitors
For some, a multigenerational household involves both love and economics
Living Together: The Wealth of Generations
For some, a multigenerational household involves both love and economics
Now that the Dali has moved, will business in the Port of Baltimore return to normal?
Baltimore Bridge Collapse
Now that the Dali has moved, will business in the Port of Baltimore return to normal?
The restaurant reservation resale game is on the rise in New York City
The restaurant reservation resale game is on the rise in New York City