The Swedish furniture giant Ikea is planning a new collection specifically designed for gamers — that is, video game enthusiasts.

Among the offerings are ergonomic chairs, throws and rugs that may be more fitting of a living room than a basement. Still no word yet if they’re offering a Playstation you have to assemble yourself.

It’s a sign of the changing demographics of your typical gamers. More than 75% of video game players are adults and more than 40% are over the age of 35, according to the Entertainment Software Association.

“The people playing Nintendo in 1985, who were 10, are now 50, so they aged up,” said Michael Pachter, a gaming industry analyst at Wedbush Securities.

There is still some truth to the stereotype of the teenage boy in the basement addicted to his Xbox. But as a growing share of the video game market hits middle age, the gaming furniture that accompanies the console and controllers is also maturing.

“If you look at gaming chairs for example, it did used to be big high-backed, almost fighter pilot-looking chairs that were very gaming fit for purpose,” said Anders Christofferson, a consultant at Bain and Company.

Many gaming chairs now have an easier time blending in with the rest of the room, Christofferson added.