Is this the year of the crypto bull?

Crypto evangelists, rejoice! The Securities and Exchange Commission approved a financial product that’s been 10 years in the making, a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund. After much ado, including the hacking of the SEC’s X account, trading of the new asset began Thursday, effectively bridging the worlds of cryptocurrency and traditional finance.

What’s a spot bitcoin ETF? It is a fund that tracks the price of bitcoin, offering an alternative way to invest in the digital currency without setting up your own cryptocurrency wallet. Investors can buy and sell bitcoin ETFs the same way they’d buy and sell other more traditional ETFs, though not without caveats. The ETFs may make it easier to get some bitcoin action, but it doesn’t change the underlying risks associated with crypto investing, an industry rife with volatility and scams.

Cue the promotions: With almost a dozen companies jumping into the bitcoin ETF market at the same time, they’ll be competing to attract customers. Many funds slashed or discounted the fees associated with buying in.

Will 2024 be the year of the bitcoin bull? Many insiders and analysts predict yes, and the launch of the ETFs only one reason. The next ”bitcoin halving” is likely to occur in April, which will cut the rewards that bitcoin miners receive for producing new tokens. That should put the squeeze on bitcoin supply, which is finite. (About 19.6 million bitcoins exist of the 21 million issued in 2009.) We’ll have to wait to see whether the bitcoin rally persists or the currency’s fortunes, and the ETF hype, go the way of meme stocks.

Gadgetpalooza has taken over Las Vegas. More than 4,000 exhibitors set up shop at the annual Consumer Electronics Show this week to show off the latest and greatest technology that’s likely to arrive in 2024. Unsurprisingly, there’s a lot of buzz around artificial intelligence.

It wasn’t long ago that virtual reality held our imaginations. Mark Zuckerberg’s plans for virtual reality haven’t panned out, but many companies have moved forward with their own visions for the future of VR, including haptic tech and augmented reality smart glasses.

Sony also previewed a spatial reality headset, its answer to Apple’s Vision Pro, which drops on Feb. 2 and will cost $3,500. Another company showed off a computer you both wear and can fit in your pocket.

“Marketplace Tech” has been at the show all week. Learn more about the cool stuff being developed for cars and gadgets designed to improve your sleep.

The numbers

Have you set any goals for 2024? We are almost halfway through January, but that might actually be the ideal time to set New Year’s resolutions. Let’s do the numbers.

23%

For Americans who are setting resolutions this year, 23% say their priority will be saving more money.

$500

More than half of people who made financial resolutions, according to a 2018 survey, spent $500 or more in “resolution spending” to help them achieve their goal. Writer Anne Helen Petersen warned her readers against “this ideology of self-improvement-through-consumption,” opting for reflection rather than resolution.

1 in 10

That’s how many people actually achieve their annual goals. There are four core reasons people fail to keep them.

15 minutes

Here’s how an economist applies the idea of marginal costs and benefits to make resolutions more achievable. Want to improve your fitness, for example? It might be that just 15 minutes more exercise a week is all you need for success!

The Marketplace team has some big and small financial resolutions for 2024! To hold ourselves accountable, we’re sharing them with you:

None of us is as smart as all of us

