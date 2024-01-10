Make Me SmartGolden PromisesMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
The risky business of bitcoin ETFs
Jan 10, 2024
Episode 1074

The risky business of bitcoin ETFs

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Ozan Kose/AFP via Getty Images
Plus, state budget woes.

Today, the Securities and Exchange Commission voted to approve the first exchange-traded funds holding bitcoin. But regulators still have concerns, and a recent hack of an SEC social media account have only heightened fears. Plus, the pandemic relief funds that’ve been keeping state budgets afloat are gone. We’ll unpack why state budgets can be trickier beasts than the federal budget. And: This is normally a zombie-free zone, but “The Last of Us” TV series has us reconsidering.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:03 PM PST
26:34
3:00 PM PST
12:55
2:03 PM PST
1:05
9:00 AM PST
11:14
7:14 AM PST
6:38
3:03 AM PST
10:36
Dec 20, 2023
2:31
If inflation slowed down in 2023, why is my grocery bill so high?
If inflation slowed down in 2023, why is my grocery bill so high?
Alan Greenspan's greatest legacy may be the Fed's independence
Shelf Life
Alan Greenspan's greatest legacy may be the Fed's independence
New government rule restricts who can be considered an independent contractor
New government rule restricts who can be considered an independent contractor
The biggest global risks of 2024
The biggest global risks of 2024