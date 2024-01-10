The risky business of bitcoin ETFs
Today, the Securities and Exchange Commission voted to approve the first exchange-traded funds holding bitcoin. But regulators still have concerns, and a recent hack of an SEC social media account have only heightened fears. Plus, the pandemic relief funds that’ve been keeping state budgets afloat are gone. We’ll unpack why state budgets can be trickier beasts than the federal budget. And: This is normally a zombie-free zone, but “The Last of Us” TV series has us reconsidering.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
