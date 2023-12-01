This is an update on a classic

Hey y’all,

Our ninth season doesn’t start until early next year, but this week, we’re revisiting (and updating!) one of my favorite conversations. It’s one of the first episodes we ever worked on, back in 2019.

Scouring Reddit, I stumbled across a very strange story and thought I’d reach out to the guy at the heart of it, Eric Abramovitz. I never thought he’d actually respond. The episode is about Eric’s relentless pursuit of a career playing clarinet professionally, despite an unexpected diversion that cost him in more ways than one. He was unsure about telling his story, but we connected after I told him I used to play the clarinet myself.

While he decided to commit his career to the craft, I stopped playing when I entered college, doubting my ability and endurance. There’s a lot of talk about the pitfalls of making your passion your career, and how it’s a capitalist trap. I agree with a lot of that, but there’s also something to be said for developing a niche expertise that brings you joy.

That takes attentiveness and discipline, and I find that really inspiring — especially in a hypercompetitive field like music, where you have to accept a high likelihood of failure. It’s beyond me how people like Eric can keep at it anyway. You’ll be especially surprised by his dedication when you hear the twist!

It’s a story worth revisiting, and if you’ve already heard this one, be sure to at least catch the update at the very end. It’ll make you smile.

— Reema

Defend your splurge

Tell us how you treated yourself lately and why using the form at the bottom of this page — we’ll include the best ones in our newsletter! This week, Pulitzer-winning writer and data expert Walter Hickey invests in physical media. Hickey’s new book, “You Are What You Watch,” is out now.

Lately I’ve been buying all the fancy omnibus of comic books I love, most recently all of “The Sandman” ($297.39) and all of “Calvin and Hobbes.” I do this because I’m absolutely terrified of the streaming services and digital comics platforms just taking it away from us and forcing us to lose media.

