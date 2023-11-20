“Leo wanted to be a millionaire. Whatever it took, he just wanted to earn money and deal and hustle,” said Patrick, Leo’s stepfather.

Leo died this year while working underage as a delivery rider for Deliveroo, a London-based delivery service and competitor to Uber Eats. He was earning up to £100 to £200 a day, said Preta, Leo’s mother.

Leo started delivering at 15 and was dead by 17 — killed on a borrowed motorbike. The family has asked to have their last names withheld for concern of backlash.

“No one’s accountable, not at all for anything,” said Patrick. “They just take the money. It’s not right,” Preta added.

The fact is, you have to be 18 to work as a rider for Deliveroo. But no one ever checked.

So how did Leo get around the rules? The answer is simple: substitution. Deliveroo lets riders share their accounts. If you can’t do a day, someone else can take your place. But it’s up to the original accountholder to check that their substitute is over 18, has no convictions and is allowed to work; the company doesn’t do the vetting.

A recent BBC investigation has found a black market of sorts that allows minors to work as delivery operators through a thriving underground trade on social media. Accounts for all the major delivery apps were for sale or for rent to anyone prepared to pay — both adults and children.

BBC reporters set up a social media account pretending to be a 16-year-old boy and messaged some of the sellers. There were plenty of them.

“Age doesn’t matter,” said one. “I don’t really care, bro. They don’t check,” said another.

And all this because of substitution, which all the big delivery apps allow. It’s not just children who can rent these accounts. There’s evidence of adults illegally working for delivery firms, as well. Now, British authorities are calling on food delivery services to tighten restrictions on account sharing.

Deliveroo told the BBC that it takes its responsibilities extremely seriously, demands riders must have the right to work in the U.K. and takes a zero-tolerance approach towards any rider who fails to meet their legal obligations.

But that comes as little comfort for Leo’s family.