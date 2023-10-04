Will high yields on the 10-year T-note jeopardize the “soft landing”?

Time is running out to make a gift to Marketplace and help us meet our fall fundraiser goal of 2,000 donations by midnight Friday.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note hit a 16-year-high Tuesday, so it’s going to be more expensive for the U.S. government to borrow money. At the same time, the Federal Reserve is still fighting to bring down inflation, with the goal of achieving a “soft landing.” Could the bond market jeopardize that?
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Politico’s Sudeep Reddy about what those high bond yields mean for the economy. To listen to the interview, use the media player above.
