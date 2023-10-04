Shelf LifeSkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Will high yields on the 10-year T-note jeopardize the “soft landing”?

Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry Oct 4, 2023
It has long been said that if you want to know where the economy is headed, look at the bond market. Could the bond market be wrong this time?

It has long been said that if you want to know where the economy is headed, look at the bond market. Could the bond market be wrong this time? David Dee Delgado/Getty Images
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note hit a 16-year-high Tuesday, so it’s going to be more expensive for the U.S. government to borrow money. At the same time, the Federal Reserve is still fighting to bring down inflation, with the goal of achieving a “soft landing.” Could the bond market jeopardize that?

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Politico’s Sudeep Reddy about what those high bond yields mean for the economy. To listen to the interview, use the media player above.

