On “City of Gold”

This month Econ Extra Credit is taking a look at the restaurant industry and the economy around food. We're watching the film "City of Gold" from 2015.

A quick note about this month’s film, “City of Gold,” a documentary portrait of Pulitzer Prize-winning critic Jonathan Gold’s love affair with the food, culture and people of Los Angeles.

Thank you to “Econ Extra Credit” reader Christopher L. for suggesting the film. Here’s why he nominated it:

“This film brilliantly and in a very approachable way explains the role food plays in the fabric of a community. More than that, it explains how Los Angeles works as a city. While not directly economic, [“City of Gold”] does a great job of showing how food jobs create economic opportunity, the role restaurants play in gentrification and highlights America’s evolving palate.”

A lot has changed since its 2015 premiere, including Gold’s sudden death from pancreatic cancer in 2018 and the COVID-19 pandemic’s jarring impact on the restaurant industry. We’re excited to explore the film’s evergreen economic themes and delve into how the challenges faced by restaurateurs have evolved, and not just in L.A.

“City of Gold” is available to stream on Tubi for free, on Kanopy for eligible library card holders and on Prime Video and DirectTV Stream with a subscription.

