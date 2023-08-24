Adventures in Housing"Beanie Mania"I've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

My Economy

Classic car entrepreneur brings British sports cars into the 21st century

Richard Cunningham Aug 24, 2023
An Austin-Healey "Bugeye" Sprite sporting its smiley face front, formed by the grille and headlights. The Bugeyeguys dealership caters to fans of the vintage car's style. Leafar via Wikimedia Commons
An Austin-Healey "Bugeye" Sprite sporting its smiley face front, formed by the grille and headlights. The Bugeyeguys dealership caters to fans of the vintage car's style. Leafar via Wikimedia Commons
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

The Austin-Healey “Bugeye” Sprite was a British roadster produced between early 1958 and late 1960. It was known for its fixed-headlight design, which formed a smiley face with the grille, and earned the nickname Bugeye in the U.S.

You may not have heard of it, as it wasn’t very popular. In fact, fewer than 50,000 were made

But the Bugeye Sprite reminds David Silberkleit of his adolescence. It was one of the first cars he owned from what he calls a golden era of automobiles. In fact, he loved the car so much that in 2007, he started selling classic cars, particularly focusing on the Bugeye Sprite

A bald man wearing a white shirt and pants stands among multiple models of a vintage car, the "Bugeye" Sprite, seen in various shades of white.
David Silberkleit with Bugeye Sprites. (Courtesy Bugeyeguys)

“That’s what got us into this industry,” he said. “That’s the car I had kept so long, through all the phases in my life.”

Now, Silberkleit’s combining the best of the old with the best of the new. He and his team at Connecticut-based Bugeyeguys are upgrading various aspects of the classic car to make it more modern, like adding LED headlights and three-point seat belts. They recently started electric conversions, putting an electric motor into the chassis and making the 1958 car future-proof.

So far, he’s sold 393 Bugeye Sprites and has no plans to stop. 

“This is a business based on passion,” Silberkleit said. “And we tend to attract other people who are very, very passionate about this automotive era and about this moment in history.”

To listen to more of Silberkleit’s story, click the media player above.

Let us know how your economy is doing using the form below, and your story may be featured on a future edition of “My Economy.”









