While business is good for Gretchen Blough, a customs broker at Logistics Plus in Erie, Pennsylvania, the tariffs placed on over $360 billion of Chinese goods under Section 301 of the 1974 trade act remain a big concern. So when U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo meets with Chinese officials early next week, she’ll be paying close attention.

“We’re going to be watching the secretary of commerce’s talks in China to see how that goes, if it might have any impact on the 301 tariffs,” Blough said. “We’re going to be watching the presidential candidates to see what they have to say about China and trade in general.”

The Section 301 tariffs were put in place in several tranches starting in 2018 by the Donald Trump administration, but have remained on the books even after President Joe Biden took office. And while the tariffs have not been named as a specific topic during Raimondo’s upcoming trip, the future of the tariffs is in question. The office of the U.S. Trade Representative held a public comment period on whether to keep the tariffs earlier this year and is in the midst of reviewing them.

Tariffs aside, Blough has seen plenty of demand — and has even expanded the types of commodities she handles.

“We just recently imported furnishings for a yacht,” she said. “So that’s brand new. We’re getting a lot of canned goods, so I’ve made a couple of jokes about Armageddon coming and no one told us.”

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.