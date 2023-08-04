Barriers to EntryMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...AI on the Job

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🏍️ 🚙 🛥️ Time to upgrade your vehicle? Donate it to Marketplace! Learn how

It’s a slow summer… for job cuts

Mitchell Hartman Aug 4, 2023
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
“We’re seeing a lot of those individuals being picked up fairly quickly in medium-sized companies," said Jim McCoy with ManpowerGroup Mario Tama/Getty Images

It’s a slow summer… for job cuts

Mitchell Hartman Aug 4, 2023
Heard on:
“We’re seeing a lot of those individuals being picked up fairly quickly in medium-sized companies," said Jim McCoy with ManpowerGroup Mario Tama/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

Economists were watching for signs of slower job-creation and smaller wage-gains in the July jobs report — both of which happened, thanks to rising interest rates and recent hiring trends. 

One thing we haven’t seen much lately is big job cuts, as unemployment claims hover near pre-pandemic lows, and companies announce fewer layoffs.  

Layoff announcements did spike earlier this year — especially in interest rate-sensitive sectors like tech and finance. But they’ve now fallen to the lowest level in nearly a year, said Andy Challenger at outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. 

“Lots of smaller firms doing small layoffs, I am seeing less of those big headline announcements from Fortune 500 companies.”

It’s a different story for folks who have been laid off, said Jim McCoy at staffing firm ManpowerGroup.

“We’re seeing a lot of those individuals being picked up fairly quickly in medium-sized companies,” he said.

Even as business slows, McCoy said companies are loathe to lay anyone off. Instead they’re cutting back on contract workers or part-timers.

“Preserving the teams that they have in place,” said McCoy. “Because they really learned a lesson about how expensive it is to replace people when they have mass layoffs.”

And it’s still a job-seeker’s market — with significantly more jobs available than there are people looking for work. 

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

8:00 AM PDT
6:45
3:16 AM PDT
9:42
7:50 AM PDT
1:50
4:37 PM PDT
13:32
4:14 PM PDT
27:39
Jul 13, 2023
54:16
May 26, 2023
18:56
Mohamed El-Erian on Fed's inflation target: "There's nothing scientific about 2%"
Mohamed El-Erian on Fed's inflation target: "There's nothing scientific about 2%"
New online platform helps immigrant workers recover stolen wages
Barriers to Entry
New online platform helps immigrant workers recover stolen wages
Workers are being more productive, a good sign for low-inflation growth
Workers are being more productive, a good sign for low-inflation growth
For some bitcoiners, "a second passport is the ultimate hedge"
For some bitcoiners, "a second passport is the ultimate hedge"