Raising the Debt CeilingFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Today only, the first $20,000 in donations are MATCHED thanks to the Investors Challenge Fund. Your donation X2

Taxpayers aren’t the only ones disappointed with taxes this year

Savannah Maher May 15, 2023
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
So far this fiscal year, the IRS has brought in an estimated $250 billion less than forecast, possibly caused by lower capital gains tax receipts and postponed filing in California. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Taxpayers aren’t the only ones disappointed with taxes this year

Savannah Maher May 15, 2023
Heard on:
So far this fiscal year, the IRS has brought in an estimated $250 billion less than forecast, possibly caused by lower capital gains tax receipts and postponed filing in California. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

Last week, “Marketplace” reported on taxpayers receiving smaller refund checks this year. Well, the federal government didn’t get what it was hoping for out of this tax season either. 

So far this fiscal year, the IRS has brought in $2.7 trillion in tax receipts, according to the Congressional Budget Office. That’s about $250 billion short of what it predicted just a few months ago. 

And that shortfall is part of what makes this week’s debt limit talks so urgent. Economists were expecting a drop in tax revenue after last year’s boom — but not a 26% drop. 

So, why were the forecasts so far off? 

“Full disclosure, we don’t really know,” confessed Caroline Bruckner, a tax expert at American University. She said the Congressional Budget Office is probably waiting for more data before it names a culprit. But if she had to guess, “It could be that there were fewer capital gains transactions.”

Early in the pandemic, sales of homes, stock shares and other taxable assets were soaring, and so were capital gains receipts. 

“In the first seven months of fiscal year 2023, people weren’t buying as much stuff,” Bruckner said.

Plus, the IRS gave a lot of American taxpayers an extension this year, including almost everyone in the most populous state, according to Bernard Yaros with Moody’s. 

“This is basically because most Californians reside in federally declared disaster areas due to recent flooding, mudslides and winter storms,” he said.

Turns out there’s a climate angle to everything.

Shrinking revenue is especially problematic right now, said Alex Arnon with the Penn Wharton Budget Model. 

“We are relying on what comes in every day to finance what has to go out every day,” he said.

Initially, lawmakers thought they had until late summer to work out a deal before the government ran out of cash. Thanks in part to this surprise revenue shortfall, the debt ceiling crunch is here now. 

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:36 PM PDT
28:24
6:26 AM PDT
9:35
1:46 PM PDT
1:50
1:41 AM PDT
11:07
May 12, 2023
27:45
May 12, 2023
16:07
May 11, 2023
2:57
Tax refunds are smaller this year — and fewer people are getting them
Tax refunds are smaller this year — and fewer people are getting them
Foreign home buyers become a central issue in Turkish presidential election
Foreign home buyers become a central issue in Turkish presidential election
One way to make banks safer? Make them "narrower."
Banks in Turmoil
One way to make banks safer? Make them "narrower."
Private prisons anticipate business opportunity after Title 42
Private prisons anticipate business opportunity after Title 42

It’s Match Monday! 

All gifts today will be matched up to $20,000 thanks to the Marketplace Investors Challenge Fund.  

Double my donation