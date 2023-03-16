Silicon Valley Bank CollapseTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Deadline: Friday! Help us reach the $150,000 goal and stay on track this fiscal year Give Now
Silicon Valley Bank Collapse

“Financial conditions” are closely watched by the Fed — and at the moment, very complicated

Mitchell Hartman Mar 16, 2023
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Fed Chair Jerome Powell has been used the phrase "financial conditions" 29 times in his last three press conferences. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
Silicon Valley Bank Collapse

“Financial conditions” are closely watched by the Fed — and at the moment, very complicated

Mitchell Hartman Mar 16, 2023
Heard on:
Fed Chair Jerome Powell has been used the phrase "financial conditions" 29 times in his last three press conferences. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast

Fed Chair, Jerome Powell has been repeating a two-word phrase a lot lately: “financial conditions.”

​In his last three press conferences, he’s used the phrase no fewer than 29 times as he’s tried to explain how hiking interest rates to slow the economy down tames inflation.

Financial conditions are the things that influence the cost of money; for businesses to make payroll, for consumers to buy new furniture with credit cards. They are important because the Fed’s manipulation of short-term interest rates doesn’t shape the economy all by itself. The markets’ reaction to Fed policy is just as important.

“So, it includes the banking market — which is clearly under pressure — the bond capital markets, and includes equity capital markets,” said Jay Hatfield at Infrastructure Capital Advisors.

In other words, stocks. Financial conditions have tightened since interest rates started rising, according to former Fed economist Claudia Sahm.

“Banks were being more cautious in their lending, they’ve started to tighten up their standards,” she said. “It gets harder for some people to go out and take out a mortgage or a small business loan.”

Now add bank runs, failures and Fed rescue plans, and there is heightened risk and market instability.

Nathan Stovall at S&P Global Market Intelligence said this about the banks’ game plan: “If we’re worried about having enough cash on hand, we’re going to slow down lending. Because the easiest way to make sure you have enough cash, is keep it in the bank.”

But the Fed can’t let financial conditions tighten up so much that credit stops flowing altogether, said Joe Brusuelas at consulting firm RSM.

“The Fed has to ensure that trust within the banking system remains, while at the same time cooling the economy and allowing inflation to begin to trend down,” Brusuelas said.

Bottom line: “financial conditions” just got a lot more complicated, as the Fed plots its next moves.

Additional reporting by Trina Mannino.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Silicon Valley Bank Collapse
Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:53 PM PDT
16:22
2:24 PM PDT
29:24
1:43 PM PDT
1:50
8:25 AM PDT
8:01
2:41 AM PDT
8:23
Mar 15, 2023
4:23
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
What is "moral hazard," and why does Silicon Valley Bank have us talking about it again?
Silicon Valley Bank Collapse
What is "moral hazard," and why does Silicon Valley Bank have us talking about it again?
"You only live once" may explain Americans' continued spending spree
"You only live once" may explain Americans' continued spending spree
What is "duration risk"? (And how did it get Silicon Valley Bank into trouble?)
Silicon Valley Bank Collapse
What is "duration risk"? (And how did it get Silicon Valley Bank into trouble?)
After Norfolk derailment, Biden wants more funding for the EPA
After Norfolk derailment, Biden wants more funding for the EPA