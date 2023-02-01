Race and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played

Another day, another blown deadline for Colorado River basin states

Savannah Maher Feb 1, 2023
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
"Bathtub rings" show where water levels once stood in Lake Mead, which is fed by the quickly depleting Colorado River. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Another day, another blown deadline for Colorado River basin states

Savannah Maher Feb 1, 2023
Heard on:
"Bathtub rings" show where water levels once stood in Lake Mead, which is fed by the quickly depleting Colorado River. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The seven Colorado River basin states have blown past yet another federal deadline to agree on massive water use cuts. Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, Arizona and Nevada agreed on a proposal to keep the river’s rapidly shrinking reservoirs stable. California was the lone holdout. 

California uses more Colorado River water than any other state, and its rights to that water are the oldest and most legally entrenched. 

“They (California) have priority to the water,” said Newsha Ajami, a hydrologist at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.

In theory, California should be last in line to face cuts, she said. But the worst western drought in a millennium is blowing up the rule book.

“We need to make permanent changes rather than trying to come up with Band-Aid solutions that carry us from one crisis to the next,” Ajami said.

With the states unable to reach a consensus, we’ll see if the federal government makes good on its threat to impose cuts and if it actually has legal standing to do so. 

“There are a lot of lawyers looking really closely at that question,” said John Fleck, a water policy researcher at the University of New Mexico.

They’re coming up with a lot of different answers, but he warned that “there’s not enough water for all the lawyers to be right.”

Cuts have to come from somewhere, he added — because the basin states are using more Colorado River water than nature can sustain

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:54 AM PST
8:02
3:20 AM PST
6:57
7:39 AM PST
1:50
Jan 31, 2023
28:21
Jan 31, 2023
27:13
Jan 31, 2023
2:25
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
Wage growth is slowing down. But is there an upside for workers?
Wage growth is slowing down. But is there an upside for workers?
Millions of high schoolers don't fill out financial aid forms — and leave billions on the table
Millions of high schoolers don't fill out financial aid forms — and leave billions on the table
U.S. court rejects Johnson & Johnson's bankruptcy petition over talc lawsuits
U.S. court rejects Johnson & Johnson's bankruptcy petition over talc lawsuits
Layoffs at Hasbro may be a sign that the high-flying toy industry's coming back down to Earth
Layoffs at Hasbro may be a sign that the high-flying toy industry's coming back down to Earth

Need some Econ 101?

Our new Marketplace Crash Course is here to help. Sign-up for free, learn at your own pace.

Let's do it!