Fall is prime time for apple picking

Back in 2020, Al Rose of Red Apple Farm in Massachusetts talked about adapting and making business pivots during the COVID-19 pandemic, which included creating an online reservation system for people to visit the farm and pick their own produce. Two years later, Rose said the farm has been able to keep up with demand, even in the midst of labor struggles.

“I think, you know, COVID made us stronger. You never want to look at any struggle as anything but a struggle, but in the end, I feel we benefited on many levels,” he said. Even though business has held up, supply challenges persist. “You don’t even know the delivery charge until you actually receive things because there’s just been so much fluctuation.”

Still, providing a memorable experience is important for Rose. “We’re really blessed and lucky that in the fall, everything that we do is associated with having a fall experience, whether it’s sipping hot cider or picking apples or picking pumpkins.”