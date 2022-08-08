The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played

Alexa, meet Roomba: Amazon buys robotic vacuum maker iRobot for $1.7 billion

Stephanie Hughes Aug 8, 2022
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Amazon's billion-dollar purchase of Roomba may see the company become even more involved in home smart technologies. Eric Piermont/Getty Images

Alexa, meet Roomba: Amazon buys robotic vacuum maker iRobot for $1.7 billion

Stephanie Hughes Aug 8, 2022
Amazon's billion-dollar purchase of Roomba may see the company become even more involved in home smart technologies. Eric Piermont/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast

The company iRobot makes the robot vacuums known as Roombas. Amazon makes the robot smart assistant Alexa. Now, Amazon, which is a Marketplace underwriter, is buying iRobot for $1.7 billion.

Robin Murphy, a roboticist at Texas A&M, says with Amazon’s purchase of iRobot, “they’re getting this company with this proven track record of, of making robots work for normal people.”

She says that’s hard because robots like things to be predictable. People don’t fit that — pets, people’s houses, underwear on the floor, and other stuff don’t either.

Roombas have been dealing with underwear on the floor for 20 years now. The purchase represents a chance for Amazon to expand its presence in the home.

“So as a consumer purchases a smart speaker from a particular brand, we know that then they are more likely to purchase another device from that brand,” says Adam Wright with the market research firm IDC.

Amazon already sells a smart oven thermostat and security system, which are all sources of revenue and consumer data.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:19 AM PDT
9:02
2:24 AM PDT
9:15
7:34 AM PDT
1:50
Aug 5, 2022
26:59
Aug 2, 2022
30:33
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
Aug 2, 2022
29:11
Alexa, meet Roomba: Amazon buys robotic vacuum maker iRobot for $1.7 billion
Alexa, meet Roomba: Amazon buys robotic vacuum maker iRobot for $1.7 billion
Senate Democrats passed their spending bill. What didn't make the final cut?
Marketplace Morning Report
Senate Democrats passed their spending bill. What didn't make the final cut?
American workers are becoming less productive. Blame the pandemic.
American workers are becoming less productive. Blame the pandemic.
Why does the crypto industry keep getting hacked?
Marketplace Tech
Why does the crypto industry keep getting hacked?