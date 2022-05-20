Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played

Yellen calls on international community to mitigate global hunger crisis

Mitchell Hartman May 20, 2022
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen took account of a variety of economic issues during her talk in Germany ahead of G7. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Yellen calls on international community to mitigate global hunger crisis

Mitchell Hartman May 20, 2022
Heard on:
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen took account of a variety of economic issues during her talk in Germany ahead of G7. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned of mounting economic troubles — in particular, soaring global food and energy prices, and slowing growth — from Russia’s war in Ukraine and resulting supply-chain disruptions. She spoke yesterday in Bonn, Germany, ahead of the G-7 meeting this weekend.

The U.S. Treasury Department meanwhile has announced new initiatives and billions in aid — in coordination with other governments and international development banks — to try and prevent food shortages, food insecurity and hunger from spreading in the poorest nations. 

Global food prices are up 30% in the last year, according to the U.N. That’s a disaster for poor countries – they depend on food purchased on the global market to feed their people.

And Cornell University trade expert Eswar Prasad said with interest rates rising, poor countries’ currencies are depreciating. 

“Many of these countries are facing a double-whammy, because food prices are rising, and in terms of their own currencies, they’re rising even more,” said Prasad. So they can’t afford to buy as much food as they used to.

Meanwhile, said Columbia Business School economist Gernot Wagner, many developing countries were “already experiencing droughts because of climate change, and were relying more on grain imports, now suddenly global grain prices are going through the roof.”

Wagner sees one sign of hope in the small decline in global food prices in April. And Prasad says the international community’s focus on the problem might not help right away, but it can’t hurt. 

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

 

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:39 AM PDT
7:33
2:25 AM PDT
7:43
7:45 AM PDT
1:50
4:58 PM PDT
20:07
May 19, 2022
26:44
May 19, 2022
31:39
May 19, 2022
1:02
Biden invokes Defense Production Act to address nationwide formula shortage
Biden invokes Defense Production Act to address nationwide formula shortage
Homebuilders are expecting the housing market to slow
Homebuilders are expecting the housing market to slow
Courts decide California can't mandate corporate board diversity
Courts decide California can't mandate corporate board diversity
For this Detroit restauranteur, business is still "day to day"
For this Detroit restauranteur, business is still "day to day"