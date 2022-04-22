Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

My Economy

How an Instagram joke turned into a matchmaking business

Andie Corban Apr 22, 2022
Olivia Atwood at a startup conference in Arizona last year, where her business won the Rookie of the Year award. Courtesy Olivia Atwood
How an Instagram joke turned into a matchmaking business

Andie Corban Apr 22, 2022
Olivia Atwood at a startup conference in Arizona last year, where her business won the Rookie of the Year award. Courtesy Olivia Atwood
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast

My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

Olivia Atwood (Courtesy Atwood)

In March 2020, Olivia Atwood of Los Angeles was, like many people sheltering in place, spending a lot of time at home on Instagram. She was also watching the Netflix reality show “Love Is Blind.”

“I just posted something on Instagram that I thought was basically a joke,” Atwood said, inspired by the reality show. “I posted, being like, ‘Do you want to go on a blind phone call date from the comfort of your home? DM me three facts about yourself.'”

When Atwood checked Instagram a few hours later, she was shocked to find nearly 100 direct messages from both friends and strangers. The matchmaking venture evolved into a business called Liv’s Love Pool, which now has around 2,000 customers. Six couples whom Atwood matched have or are about to celebrate their two-year anniversaries.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

Let us know how your economy is doing using the form below, and your story may be featured on a future edition of “My Economy.”









