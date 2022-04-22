How an Instagram joke turned into a matchmaking business
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
How an Instagram joke turned into a matchmaking business
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.
In March 2020, Olivia Atwood of Los Angeles was, like many people sheltering in place, spending a lot of time at home on Instagram. She was also watching the Netflix reality show “Love Is Blind.”
“I just posted something on Instagram that I thought was basically a joke,” Atwood said, inspired by the reality show. “I posted, being like, ‘Do you want to go on a blind phone call date from the comfort of your home? DM me three facts about yourself.'”
When Atwood checked Instagram a few hours later, she was shocked to find nearly 100 direct messages from both friends and strangers. The matchmaking venture evolved into a business called Liv’s Love Pool, which now has around 2,000 customers. Six couples whom Atwood matched have or are about to celebrate their two-year anniversaries.
Click the audio player above to hear the full story.
Let us know how your economy is doing using the form below, and your story may be featured on a future edition of “My Economy.”
There’s a lot happening in the world. Through it all, Marketplace is here for you.
You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible.
Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.