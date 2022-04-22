How an Instagram joke turned into a matchmaking business

“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

Olivia Atwood (Courtesy Atwood)

In March 2020, Olivia Atwood of Los Angeles was, like many people sheltering in place, spending a lot of time at home on Instagram. She was also watching the Netflix reality show “Love Is Blind.”

“I just posted something on Instagram that I thought was basically a joke,” Atwood said, inspired by the reality show. “I posted, being like, ‘Do you want to go on a blind phone call date from the comfort of your home? DM me three facts about yourself.'”

When Atwood checked Instagram a few hours later, she was shocked to find nearly 100 direct messages from both friends and strangers. The matchmaking venture evolved into a business called Liv’s Love Pool, which now has around 2,000 customers. Six couples whom Atwood matched have or are about to celebrate their two-year anniversaries.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

