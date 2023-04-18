The Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseBanks in TurmoilI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Public media is independent, community-supported media for the public good. Donate Now

Netflix’s “live” broadcast failed. Or did it?

Savannah Maher Apr 18, 2023
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Live content is the next frontier, says Adam Deutsch of Deloitte. "They are a forcing function to get audiences to gather in one specific moment." Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Netflix’s “live” broadcast failed. Or did it?

Savannah Maher Apr 18, 2023
Heard on:
Live content is the next frontier, says Adam Deutsch of Deloitte. "They are a forcing function to get audiences to gather in one specific moment." Araya Doheny/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

Netflix posted quarterly financial results Tuesday. It earned a $1.3 billion profit and acquired 1.75 million subscribers in the January-through-March period. Not a bad showing, but subscribers have been a little grumpy about the streaming giant lately, between its plan to crack down on password sharing and Sunday’s “Love Is Blind” fiasco. 

Fans who logged on for the highly anticipated live cast reunion of the dating reality show were left hanging for over an hour before Netflix said it would be available the following day as a prerecorded special. The company attributed the delay to technical difficulties.

So, what is a streamer doing trying to pull off a live broadcast in the first place? 

The “Love Is Blind Live” error screen might have been the most viewed thing on Netflix this week. But by the time fans could finally watch, the drama of the delay had way more traction than any gossip coming out of the reunion. 

“It certainly has a brand impact, right?” said Adam Deutsch, managing director at Deloitte. “A frustration impact.” He still doubts this is Netflix’s last crack at this.

In the fierce competition among streamers for our time and attention, Deutsch said live content is the next frontier. 

“They are a forcing function to get audiences to gather in one specific moment,” he said.

He added that carrying live concerts or sporting events is a way to attract advertisers and stand out — not exactly a new idea. 

“Like, wink wink, we’re not television, but like, we’re doing exactly what television does,” noted Eleanor Patterson, who studies media trends at Auburn University. Netflix hasn’t disclosed exactly what went wrong, but she said its slip-up wasn’t a complete wash.

“Their tweets are hilarious,” she joked. “It’s like, we’re sorry to all the millions and millions of people. That’s such great marketing. They’re making it into this bigger event than it might have been.” 

Patterson said this could create hype around the streamer’s next live event, which, now that they’ve had a practice run, hopefully won’t come with a 19-hour delay. 

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:28 PM PDT
25:45
2:07 PM PDT
27:35
1:47 PM PDT
1:50
7:59 AM PDT
8:31
1:38 AM PDT
6:50
Apr 14, 2023
2:45
Apr 12, 2023
35:37
Higher interest rates should mean more money for savers — but switching banks can be a hassle
Higher interest rates should mean more money for savers — but switching banks can be a hassle
The Federal Reserve's Beige Book adds color to economic data
The Federal Reserve's Beige Book adds color to economic data
Procrastinating on your taxes? Here’s our FAQ on extensions and filing late 
Procrastinating on your taxes? Here’s our FAQ on extensions and filing late 
Hollywood could be headed for a strike
Marketplace Morning Report
Hollywood could be headed for a strike

Need some Econ 101?

Sign up for our free email Crash Course and register for our live “office hours” on Zoom April 25!

Let's go!