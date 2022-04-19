Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played

One Ukrainian’s story of fleeing her country

Sabri Ben-Achour and Rose Conlon Apr 19, 2022
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The wreckage of a tank is seen next to destroyed residential houses in the village of Zalissya, northeast of Kyiv on April 19, 2022. GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images

One Ukrainian’s story of fleeing her country

Sabri Ben-Achour and Rose Conlon Apr 19, 2022
Heard on:
The wreckage of a tank is seen next to destroyed residential houses in the village of Zalissya, northeast of Kyiv on April 19, 2022. GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

The Biden administration has adjusted immigration rules to allow for more Ukrainians to apply for temporary protected status in the U.S. Ukrainians who entered the U.S. by April 11 would qualify, which covers about 57,000 people, according to government estimates. The total number of Ukrainians who have fled the Russian invasion of their country is approximately 4.9 million, according to the United Nations. Most of them have gone to other countries in Europe.

One of them is Mariana Abrahamets, who fled to neighboring Poland. There, she’s spending her time trying to help soldiers back home.

As she recalls, just getting to Poland safely was an ordeal. “I was woken up by a phone call, and I was told that the war started,” she said. “We traveled by car … myself and my kids had to live on our car for three days and three nights in order to be able to cross the border to Poland.”

To hear her story, click on the play button above.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:55 AM PDT
7:55
2:29 AM PDT
8:01
8:05 AM PDT
1:50
Apr 18, 2022
15:54
Apr 18, 2022
27:42
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
Could Netflix queue up a hint on how inflation can alter our behavior?
Could Netflix queue up a hint on how inflation can alter our behavior?
The pandemic has been driving demand for bigger new homes
The pandemic has been driving demand for bigger new homes
Biden administration restarts oil and gas leases on federal lands
Biden administration restarts oil and gas leases on federal lands
What does it take to be an effective mental health app?
Marketplace Tech
What does it take to be an effective mental health app?