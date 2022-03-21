Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played

Already short on bus drivers, school districts now face soaring diesel fuel costs

Stephanie Hughes Mar 21, 2022
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
Some school districts are opting for a four-day school week to deal with rising diesel prices, one expert said. Paul J. Richards/AFP via Getty Images

Already short on bus drivers, school districts now face soaring diesel fuel costs

Stephanie Hughes Mar 21, 2022
Heard on:
Some school districts are opting for a four-day school week to deal with rising diesel prices, one expert said. Paul J. Richards/AFP via Getty Images

Every school day, roughly 26 million kids board about 500,000 school buses, according to the National School Transportation Association. And the vast majority of those buses have diesel engines.

That’s turning out to be an issue now that the price of diesel fuel is up 50% from a year ago.

Schools are spending more than they thought they would on fuel, which comes on top of the struggle to find bus drivers in this tight labor market. 

David Law, superintendent of the Anoka-Hennepin School District in the Twin Cities suburbs, has been playing a game of “connect the dots” with school buses for months now because there haven’t been enough drivers for existing bus routes.

“We have combined routes and doubled up routes,” he said. “Some kids have been getting home later. Our bus rides, the long end used to be 45 minutes, now it’s over an hour.”

On top of that, the district is feeling the increased price of fuel. 

“We anticipate it will be well over $100,000 of increases in fuel costs for diesel,” he said.

And that’s with the district splitting that cost with its bus contractor. Law has turned to reserve funds to pay the difference but said that if the high prices continue, the schools might have to let go of some counselors and social workers. “Because we … we have to find the money someplace.”

“Most school districts are just tapping into their federal funds, their federal relief funds, to pay that differential,” said Marguerite Roza, director of the Edunomics Lab at Georgetown University.

Districts are also opting to save fuel by going down to a four-day school week, she said.

“They’re trying to cram school into Monday through Thursday to save on one day a week on transportation.”

Some 40% of school districts contract their bus services, which means some small businesses are feeling the pain, too.

Dan Hillman’s company in south New Jersey has 140 yellow buses in its fleet, some of which drive up to 150 miles a day to multiple schools. The company pays for all its own fuel.

“You know, it’s not fun, but it’s an expense that, you know, it’s an unknown cost that continues to fluctuate just like everything else,” he said.

Hillman said he’s trying to bring fuel costs down by using less fuel. He’s telling his drivers to idle less. That is, to spend less time … idling. 

We’re here to help you navigate this changed world and economy.

Our mission at Marketplace is to raise the economic intelligence of the country. It’s a tough task, but it’s never been more important.

In the past year, we’ve seen record unemployment, stimulus bills, and reddit users influencing the stock market. Marketplace helps you understand it all, will fact-based, approachable, and unbiased reporting.

Generous support from listeners and readers is what powers our nonprofit news—and your donation today will help provide this essential service. For just $5/month, you can sustain independent journalism that keeps you and thousands of others informed.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:29 AM PDT
9:22
2:25 AM PDT
9:14
1:47 PM PDT
1:50
Mar 18, 2022
20:32
Mar 18, 2022
27:31
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Jan 31, 2022
1:36
Federal Reserve lifts interest rates a quarter-percent
Federal Reserve lifts interest rates a quarter-percent
How will making daylight saving time permanent affect the economy?
How will making daylight saving time permanent affect the economy?
How the war in Ukraine could impact U.S. food prices
How the war in Ukraine could impact U.S. food prices
The moratorium on repaying federal direct student loans may finally be expiring
The moratorium on repaying federal direct student loans may finally be expiring