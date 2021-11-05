Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played

Deere union remains on strike, holding out for a better deal

Caroline Champlin Nov 5, 2021
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
In this aerial view, construction and farming vehicles manufactured by John Deere sit in a yard at the John Deere Dubuque Works facility on Oct. 15, 2021 in Dubuque, Iowa. More than 10,000 John Deere employees nationwide, represented by the UAW, walked off the job in October after failing to agree to the terms of a new contract. Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

Deere union remains on strike, holding out for a better deal

Caroline Champlin Nov 5, 2021
Heard on:
In this aerial view, construction and farming vehicles manufactured by John Deere sit in a yard at the John Deere Dubuque Works facility on Oct. 15, 2021 in Dubuque, Iowa. More than 10,000 John Deere employees nationwide, represented by the UAW, walked off the job in October after failing to agree to the terms of a new contract. Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

United Auto Workers union employees at the farm equipment manufacturer Deere and Co. have rejected a second proposed contract from management this week, extending the union’s nearly three-week-long strike. This proposal offered employees 10% raises – double the amount in the previous offer – but the union still has hopes for better terms.

Deere is a local company for Iowa State University professor Peter Orazem. So, he’s been following the negotiations closely.

“I don’t think that the first contract being rejected was a surprise, they offered a 5% raise, and the next day, inflation was announced at 5.3%. So, you know, that’s not particularly inspiring as far as an offer goes,” he said.

Orazem said inflation makes it hard to come to agreement over a deal that will last five years.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if the next contract is going to be of shorter duration, just to try to get a deal made,” he said.

That’s because the strike leads to losses on both sides, said Harry Katz, a professor of labor relations at the Cornell ILR School.

“Management clearly loses because the workers aren’t working. There’s lost production and lost income and profits from that lost production,” he said.

Katz said at least for the last year, Deere’s business has been quite strong.

We’re here to help you navigate this changed world and economy.

Our mission at Marketplace is to raise the economic intelligence of the country. It’s a tough task, but it’s never been more important.

In the past year, we’ve seen record unemployment, stimulus bills, and reddit users influencing the stock market. Marketplace helps you understand it all, will fact-based, approachable, and unbiased reporting.

Generous support from listeners and readers is what powers our nonprofit news—and your donation today will help provide this essential service. For just $5/month, you can sustain independent journalism that keeps you and thousands of others informed.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:28 AM PDT
9:34
3:00 AM PDT
9:56
2:54 AM PDT
1:50
5:49 PM PDT
13:45
4:18 PM PDT
27:57
Nov 4, 2021
37:36
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
How does a cap and trade system for carbon emissions work?
How does a cap and trade system for carbon emissions work?
The first great shock of the energy transition
The first great shock of the energy transition
Democrats reach deal aimed at cutting drug prices for seniors
Democrats reach deal aimed at cutting drug prices for seniors
The developing world needs more private investment to reach climate goals
The developing world needs more private investment to reach climate goals