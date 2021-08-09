Ready to tie the knot? Consider 2023

The pandemic shutdowns forced a lot of Americans to put off many milestones, including weddings.

But the industry is gearing up for its busiest year in 2022 — an estimated 2.5 million weddings are estimated to take place. That’s the most the U.S. has seen in nearly 40 years, according to a new report from market research firm The Wedding Report.

So some advice for all the recently engaged lovebirds hoping to get married next year?

“They should start looking at 2023,” said David Wood with the Association of Bridal Consultants.

Between COVID-delayed weddings and new engagements, he said many venues, caterers and photographers are booked solid in 2022. Even on weekdays.

Wedding planners have to tell clients, “OK, what’s the date you’re targeting? Here are some of your choices,” he said.

Wood’s own daughter is getting married in less than a week, though she’s scaled back the festivities. That’s a trend accelerated by the pandemic, said Shane McMurray at The Wedding Report.

“Do we really wanna spend all this money on a wedding when we could use it for other things?” he said.

Even with scaling back, average wedding spending is back to pre-pandemic levels because prices have gone up with supply chain problems, he said.

“So getting materials, getting food is a problem right now,” McMurray said.

Wood isn’t so focused on that, for the moment. He’s worried the delta variant could derail another year of “I do’s.”