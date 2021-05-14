New mask guidance means huge headaches for retail shops, workers

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put out new guidance Thursday, saying that vaccinated people no longer need to wear a face mask indoors in most settings. Still, local governments and businesses are permitted to require them. Mask mandates have been tricky, even dangerous, for public-facing businesses to navigate.

One person dealing with this is Arthur Gathers, a meat and seafood clerk at a Kroger market near Richmond, Virginia. Retail workers around the country have been harassed and physically attacked while enforcing mask mandates. Gathers said he’s been looking forward to the day he’ll no longer have to deal with the issue. “It’s going to be a very nice thing if it gets to that point.”

But he doesn’t think that point is now. Though he is fully vaccinated, he worries that some people who aren’t will use the new guidance as an excuse to go unmasked, and they’ll spread the virus. At age 65, he’s concerned about variants that vaccines might be less effective against. “So it’s still scary,” he said.

Kroger has announced it will continue to require masks for the time being, as have Target, Starbucks and Home Depot. Other stores are reviewing their policies.

“The updated guidance has created an impossible situation for retailers,” said Lisa LaBruno, senior executive vice president of retail operations & innovation with the Retail Industry Leaders Association. “There is now ambiguity in expectations, both from retail team members and from customers.”

LaBruno explained that retailers have to weigh the safety and comfort concerns of workers and customers and consider local COVID-19 infection numbers and laws.

The ambiguity is already affecting Karen Clark, who owns a vintage shop outside Santa Barbara, California, where a statewide mask mandate is still in place. “As soon as the news broke,” she said, “we had people coming in the store without masks, and we said, ‘You know, you need to wear masks in our shop,’ and they’re like, ‘Well, we don’t have to anymore.'”

Medical evidence does suggest that vaccinations will drive down cases enough to make mandates unnecessary. However, a lot of businesses aren’t ready to rip off that Band-Aid, or mask, just yet.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs Millions of Americans are unemployed, but businesses say they are having trouble hiring. Why? This economic crisis is unusual compared to traditional recessions, according to Daniel Zhao, senior economist with Glassdoor. “Many workers are still sitting out of the labor force because of health concerns or child care needs, and that makes it tough to find workers regardless of what you’re doing with wages or benefits,” Zhao said. “An extra dollar an hour isn’t going to make a cashier with preexisting conditions feel that it’s safe to return to work.” This can be seen in the restaurant industry: Some workers have quit or are reluctant to apply because of COVID-19 concerns, low pay, meager benefits and the stress that comes with a fast-paced, demanding job. Restaurants have been willing to offer signing bonuses and temporary wage increases. One McDonald’s is even paying people $50 just to interview. Could waiving patents increase the global supply of COVID-19 vaccines? India and South Africa have introduced a proposal to temporarily suspend patents on COVID-19 vaccines. Backers of the plan say it would increase the supply of vaccines around the world by allowing more countries to produce them. Skeptics say it’s not that simple. There’s now enough supply in the U.S that any adult who wants a shot should be able to get one soon. That reality is years away for most other countries. More than 100 countries have backed the proposal to temporarily waive COVID-19 vaccine patents. The U.S isn’t one of them, but the White House has said it’s considering the idea. Can businesses deny you entry if you don’t have a vaccine passport? As more Americans get vaccinated against COVID-19 and the economy continues reopening, some businesses are requiring proof of vaccination to enter their premises. The concept of a vaccine passport has raised ethical questions about data privacy and potential discrimination against the unvaccinated. However, legal experts say businesses have the right to deny entrance to those who can’t show proof. Read More Collapse