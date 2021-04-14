Today’s numbers: The COVID economy
As of April 14, 2021 (we’ll update every weekday morning).
U.S. daily COVID-19 deaths, 7-day average: 765 (rising)
U.S. COVID-19 new cases, 7-day average: 71,963 (rising)
COVID vaccine doses administered: 192 million (78% of doses shipped)
Americans 18 or older vaccinated — at least one dose: 47%
U.S. COVID positivity rate, 7-day average: 5.2% (rising)
Doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine given (now paused): 6.8 million
Share of adults reporting material hardship: change from December 2019 to December 2020:
- Food insecurity: Declined from 23.9% to 20.5%
- Utility shut-offs: Declined from 3.8% to 2.6%
- Trouble paying medical bills: Declined from 18.8% to 14.9%
“The leading economic indicator is … the virus.” More than one analyst has put it to us this way. As we try to understand and quantify this unprecedented global economic collapse — and now the attempted restart — we’re following key metrics for COVID-19 and the broader economy.
Keep in mind: The tally of COVID-19 cases represents only the ones that are documented.
Our main trusty sources: World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Johns Hopkins University, Our World in Data (based on WHO data, Covid Tracking (scientist/journalist collaboration), GasBuddy.
COVID-19 Economy FAQs
Can businesses deny you entry if you don’t have a vaccine passport?
As more Americans get vaccinated against COVID-19 and the economy begins reopening, some businesses are requiring proof of vaccination to enter their premises. The concept of a vaccine passport has raised ethical questions about data privacy and potential discrimination against the unvaccinated. However, legal experts say businesses have the right to deny entrance to those who can’t show proof.
Give me a snapshot of the labor market in the U.S.
U.S. job openings in February increased more than expected, according to the Labor Department. Also, the economy added over 900,000 jobs in March. For all of the good jobs news recently, there are still nearly 10 million people who are out of work, and more than 4 million of them have been unemployed for six months or longer. “So we still have a very long way to go until we get a full recovery,” said Elise Gould with the Economic Policy Institute. She said the industries that have the furthest to go are the ones you’d expect: “leisure and hospitality, accommodations, food services, restaurants” and the public sector, especially in education.
What do I need to know about tax season this year?
Glad you asked! We have a whole separate FAQ section on that. Some quick hits: The deadline has been extended from April 15 to May 17 for individuals. Also, millions of people received unemployment benefits in 2020 — up to $10,200 of which will now be tax-free for those with an adjusted gross income of less than $150,000. And, for those who filed before the American Rescue Plan passed, simply put, you do not need to file an amended return at the moment. Find answers to the rest of your questions here.
