Agriculture is counting on pent-up demand for its recovery
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Agriculture is counting on pent-up demand for its recovery
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Back in April 2020, Brian Duncan was not feeling optimistic.
“The COVID curveball, if you want to call it that, was really hard on agriculture,” said Duncan, who is a hog, soybean and corn farmer, as well as vice president of the Illinois Farm Bureau. “We saw demand destruction occur all over the place, from usage of biofuels, to consumption of animal proteins at restaurants, and other countries around the world having economic difficulties, which led to a slowdown in exports.”
But now Duncan is feeling more optimistic, partially because the outlook for the pandemic is improving.
“We see some hope that positivity rates continue to decline,” Duncan said. “I’m hoping that people are waiting for the opportunity to rush out to restaurants and take those trips that maybe they weren’t able to take last year.”
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke to Duncan about the farming economy in Illinois.
To hear the full interview, click the audio player above.
News and information you need, from a source you trust.
In a world where it’s easier to find disinformation than real information, trustworthy journalism is critical to our democracy and our everyday lives. And you rely on Marketplace to be that objective, credible source, each and every day.
This vital work isn’t possible without you. Marketplace is sustained by our community of Investors—listeners, readers, and donors like you who believe that a free press is essential – and worth supporting.
Stand up for independent news—become a Marketplace Investor today with a donation in any amount.