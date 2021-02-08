Family Video closes doors in sign of streaming’s strength

One more sign that streaming services are dominating our viewing habits: Illinois-based Family Video is shutting its doors.

The parent company of the large brick-and-mortar movie rental chain, Highland Ventures, noted the COVID-19 pandemic in its decision to close the company’s remaining 250 locations, mostly in the Midwest, after four decades of renting out DVDs, VHS tapes, Blu-rays and games.

Slow movie production during the pandemic in addition to competition from streaming services have made it harder to sustain a video business model, said Arnez Rodriguez, an industry analyst at IBISWorld.

“The convenience of streaming services and the low cost of their subscription have quickly siphoned demand from the DVD, game and video rental industry,” Rodriguez said.

He said Family Video stayed open so long because it focused on the family-friendly video market, with $1 PG-13 rentals and free kids’ movie rentals. But that’s no longer enough now that there’s a new competitor in the kids’ market.

“With the release of Disney+, I don’t see that market really coming back,” Rodriguez said.

About 1,200 employees will lose their jobs, according to Highland Ventures. Paige Franson, who’s worked at a Family Video in the Chicago suburbs for five years, is one of them.

“It’s the end of an era, and it’s very hard to accept the fact that there’s not going to be video rental places anymore,” she said.

Franson said regular customers have been dropping in to say goodbye, including Ben Baker, a mechanic. Baker said he stopped in often to rent movies because he doesn’t have Wi-Fi at home.

“Oh, I hate to see it go!” he said.

Now, Baker said, he plans to look into movie rental consoles like Redbox.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs What are the details of President Joe Biden’s coronavirus relief plan? The $1.9 trillion plan would aim to speed up the vaccine rollout and provide financial help to individuals, states and local governments and businesses. Called the “American Rescue Plan,” the legislative proposal would meet Biden’s goal of administering 100 million vaccines by the 100th day of his administration, while advancing his objective of reopening most schools by the spring. It would also include $1,400 checks for most Americans. Get the rest of the specifics here. What kind of help can small businesses get right now? A new round of Paycheck Protection Program loans recently became available for pandemic-ravaged businesses. These loans don’t have to be paid back if rules are met. Right now, loans are open for first-time applicants. And the application has to go through community banking organizations — no big banks, for now, at least. This rollout is designed to help business owners who couldn’t get a PPP loan before. What does the hiring situation in the U.S. look like as we enter the new year? New data on job openings and postings provide a glimpse of what to expect in the job market in the coming weeks and months. This time of year typically sees a spike in hiring and job-search activity, says Jill Chapman with Insperity, a recruiting services firm. But that kind of optimistic planning for the future isn’t really the vibe these days. Job postings have been lagging on the job search site Indeed. Listings were down about 11% in December compared to a year earlier. Read More Collapse