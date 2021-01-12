Job openings lag as uncertainty about pandemic, politics persists

New data on job openings and postings provide a glimpse of what to expect in the job market in the coming weeks and months.

This time of year typically sees a spike in hiring and job-search activity, said Jill Chapman with Insperity, a recruiting services firm.

“Sort of, ‘Fresh start, new year, let’s kick it off,’ ” she said.

But that kind of optimistic planning for the future isn’t really the vibe these days.

“I think that we’re still feeling, ‘Let’s just take a pause, let’s just look, let’s just wait,’ ” she said. “We’re all just collectively holding our breath.”

That sense of unease was reflected in lagging job postings at the end of the year on the job search site Indeed.

“Recovery is not happening as quickly as it had been earlier in 2020,” said Jed Kolko, chief economist with Indeed.

Job listings were down about 11% in December compared to a year earlier. The decline was concentrated in industries directly hit by the pandemic like tourism and restaurants, but it was also felt in sectors like tech and finance.

“That’s not because those sectors are doing worse in the pandemic,” Kolko said. “Those higher-wage sectors tend to make longer-term decisions.”

They’re looking at the economic picture months or even years into the future, he said.

And that picture is still pretty murky, said Andy Challenger, senior vice president at staffing firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

“The economy has been racked with unbelievable uncertainty, both because of the pandemic but also a large amount of political uncertainty.”

Fair to predict, that will likely be the case for some time to come.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs What’s the latest on direct payments for Americans under the COVID relief package from the U.S. government? The Treasury Department has already started sending out the new round of pandemic relief payments. The IRS says it started making direct deposits into some people’s bank accounts as of the last week of December. People who don’t have a bank account on file with the agency can look forward to getting either a paper check or a prepaid debit card in the mail. The cards have some advantages over paper checks — but some drawbacks, too. How are retail pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens planning for vaccine distribution to the general public? Eventually vaccines will be available for everyone at retail pharmacies. Preparing for that is a huge logistical and staffing challenge. Chains will have to predict how high demand will be at each store so they don’t end up wasting doses. They’ll also have to keep track of everyone getting two doses for the vaccines that require it, hire thousands of workers that will have questions about how long they can expect to remain employed and make space in stores so people can line up safely while they wait to be vaccinated. Which essential workers should be prioritized for vaccines? Front-line health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities are getting the shots first, in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Essential workers will be considered next, but with limited vaccine doses and a lot of workers considered essential, the jockeying has already started over which ones should go to the front of the line: meatpacking workers, pilots, bankers and ride-share drivers among them. The CDC will continue to consider how to best distribute the vaccine, but ultimately it’s up to each state to decide who gets the shots when. Read More Collapse