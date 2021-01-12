UnworkableCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played

Biden’s immigration policy could affect the private prison industry

Andy Uhler Jan 12, 2021
Heard on: Marketplace Morning Report
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The campaign of President-elect Joe Biden promised to end for-profit detention centers. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Biden’s immigration policy could affect the private prison industry

Andy Uhler Jan 12, 2021
The campaign of President-elect Joe Biden promised to end for-profit detention centers. Scott Olson/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit the Texas-Mexico border Tuesday to highlight the partial construction of a wall that was a big promise throughout his presidency. 

Something else that happened under his watch: the expansion of private prison companies’ involvement in housing detained immigrants at the border.

A study from the Marshall Project found that the portion of prison company CoreCivic’s revenue from immigration detention more than doubled between 2014 and 2019. 

Latest Stories on Marketplace

Denise Gilman studies immigration law at the University of Texas at Austin. Under Trump, she said, “the private prison industry just changed its focus to the federal government and specifically to immigration detention and began engaging in much heavier lobbying and campaign contributions.”

The campaign of President-elect Joe Biden promised to end for-profit detention centers

And David Fathi, director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s National Prison Project, said things could change quickly once Biden takes office.

“The administration could make various policy changes that would simply reduce the number of detained immigrants, thereby reducing demand,” he said.

The stock prices of two of the country’s largest prison companies, Geo Group and CoreCivic, fell dramatically when it became clear that Biden had won the presidency. 

As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on listeners like you who believe in the power of public service journalism.

Your investment in Marketplace helps us remain paywall-free and ensures everyone has access to trustworthy, unbiased news and information, regardless of their ability to pay.

Donate today — in any amount — to become a Marketplace Investor. Now more than ever, your commitment makes a difference.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
Hundreds of small music venues are struggling to stay open
COVID-19
Hundreds of small music venues are struggling to stay open
Companies suspend political donations following Capitol riot
Companies suspend political donations following Capitol riot
Will Capitol attack hike security costs for Biden inauguration?
Will Capitol attack hike security costs for Biden inauguration?
Will the riot in Washington deter foreign investment in the U.S.?
Will the riot in Washington deter foreign investment in the U.S.?