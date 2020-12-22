Time to ride, and buy: Peleton to acquire Precor

Peloton, the interconnected exercise equipment company known mostly for its pricey bikes, is acquiring Precor, a supplier of commercial fitness equipment in a $420 million deal.

This has been a big year for home exercise equipment, and Peloton has been a winner in this pandemic — sales have doubled. But that growth has come with supply chain issues, and this deal may be the answer to Peloton’s problems.

This time last year if you were talking about Peloton, the conversation probably centered around that strange, viral ad. A woman gets a Peloton, props it up next to her living room window, sweats through a bunch of rides — and her life is changed.

But a year later, with stay-at-home orders, Peloton sales and subscriptions grew and grew, topping a million. And with that growth came supply chain pains. Some customers wound up waiting weeks for bikes.

Sridhar Tayur, an operations management professor at Carnegie Mellon University, said Peloton has a plan.

“Buying manufacturing capacity as well as kind of the supply chain that kind of goes along with it that gets manufactured products to the consumers,” Tayur said.

Faster, too because, Precor has factories in the U.S. And Tayur said this could work for Precor, too.

“They might have built a supply chain expecting a certain gym kind of demand,” Tayur said, but people aren’t exactly crowding into gyms these days.

What is crowded is the space Peloton wants to dominate. Echelon Fitness makes cheaper interconnected bikes. Apple just launched a competing fitness platform. And now lots of gyms and studios offer streaming classes.

Americus Reed, a marketing professor at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, said Peloton has to think around the next corner.

“The way to stay out in front of this is to make sure you’re in a position to deliver kind of the next add-on aspect to this,” he said.

So the bike screen now swivels, and you can hop off and take a yoga class. And with this acquisition, Peloton wants to make sure customers are getting everything they want as soon as they want it.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs Which essential workers should be prioritized for vaccines? Americans have started to receive doses of the first COVID-19 vaccine. Front-line health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities will be first to get the shots, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. Essential workers will be considered next, but with limited vaccine doses and a lot of workers considered essential, the jockeying has already started over which ones should go to the front of the line: meatpacking workers, pilots, bankers and ride-share drivers among them. The CDC will continue to consider how to best distribute the vaccine, but ultimately it’s up to each state to decide who gets the shots when. Could relaxing patents help poorer countries get vaccines faster? The world’s poorest countries may not be able to get any vaccine at all until 2024, by one estimate. To deliver vaccines to the world’s poor sooner that, some global health activists want to waive intellectual property protections on vaccines, medicines and diagnostics. India, South Africa and Kenya have asked the World Trade Organization to allow pharmaceutical plants in the developing world to manufacture patented drugs without having to worry about lawsuits. The United States, Britain and the European Union, have repeatedly rejected the proposal at the WTO. The Pfizer vaccine has to be kept in extreme cold at minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit. And keeping it that cold requires dry ice. Where does that dry ice come from? Also, is there enough of it to go around? And how much is it going to cost? The demand for dry ice is about to spike, and a whole bunch of industries are worried. Now, dry ice sells for $1 to $3 a pound. While the vaccine gets priority, smaller businesses and nonessential industries may end up losing out. Read More Collapse