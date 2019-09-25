Peloton prepares to go public while facing a music lawsuit
Despite the bumpy rides experienced by other recent tech IPOs, such as Uber and Lyft this year, the exercise company Peloton plans to go public on Thursday, at a price that suggests it’s worth up to $8 billion. But Peloton faces a challenge: It doesn’t just sell exercise equipment, it creates content, which relies on music the company doesn’t own. And since March, Peloton has been embroiled in a lawsuit with music publishers over its use of more than 2,000 tracks.
