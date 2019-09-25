Featured Now How We SurviveWorkplace CultureMy EconomyThis Is Uncomfortable

Have you secured the rights to your spin workout?

Sep 25, 2019
Peloton prepares to go public while facing a music lawsuit

Ben Bradford Sep 25, 2019
A Peloton Tread treadmill is demonstrated during CES 2018 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in 2018.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Despite the bumpy rides experienced by other recent tech IPOs, such as Uber and Lyft this year, the exercise company Peloton plans to go public on Thursday, at a price that suggests it’s worth up to $8 billion. But Peloton faces a challenge: It doesn’t just sell exercise equipment, it creates content, which relies on music the company doesn’t own. And since March, Peloton has been embroiled in a lawsuit with music publishers over its use of more than 2,000 tracks.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

