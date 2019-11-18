Featured Now Fall of the Berlin WallCheck Your Balance ™️The SeasonThis Is Uncomfortable

Why Peloton users might give the company a competitive edge

Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry Nov 18, 2019
Peloton advertisements often feature luxury apartments, but its users come from different walks of life.
Courtesy of Peloton

Stocks for fitness tech company Peloton closed at $30.25 Monday, the first time that the company’s stock price surpassed its initial public offering price since it went public in September.

Peloton, which is probably best known for its exercise bikes that allow users to stream cycling classes in their living rooms, has had a bumpy few months on Wall Street. But the company may have one thing going for it: a passionate customer base.

Amanda Mull looked into Peloton and the community surrounding it for The Atlantic. She spoke to “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal about the Peloton experience and what that might mean for the fitness company in the long term.

Click the audio player above to hear the interview.

Fall of the Berlin Wall
Read More
Fall of the Berlin Wall
The financial lessons of Germany's reunification 30 years ago.  
Check Your Balance ™️
Read More
Check Your Balance ™️
Personal finance from Marketplace. Where the economy, your personal life and money meet.
How We Survive
Read More
How We Survive
Climate change is here. Experts say we need to adapt. This series explores the role of technology in helping humanity weather the changes ahead.