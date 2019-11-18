Stocks for fitness tech company Peloton closed at $30.25 Monday, the first time that the company’s stock price surpassed its initial public offering price since it went public in September.

Peloton, which is probably best known for its exercise bikes that allow users to stream cycling classes in their living rooms, has had a bumpy few months on Wall Street. But the company may have one thing going for it: a passionate customer base.

Amanda Mull looked into Peloton and the community surrounding it for The Atlantic. She spoke to “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal about the Peloton experience and what that might mean for the fitness company in the long term.

