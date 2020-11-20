Pfizer and BioNTech say they will ask the FDA Friday for emergency authorization of their coronavirus vaccine, the first set of companies to take this step. What does the process look like from here?

Marketplace’s Jasmine Garsd has the latest on this. The following is an edited transcript of her conversation with “Marketplace Morning Report” host David Brancaccio.

David Brancaccio: How’s it work? Seeking emergency authorization does not mean we will immediately have a vaccine, right?

Jasmine Garsd: Correct. The Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the FDA, has said it will move “as quickly as possible” to approve the vaccines for limited use.

Brancaccio: Emergency authorization is not the same as approval of a drug. Can you explain the difference?

Garsd: Emergency authorization means the FDA facilitates availability of a product, which it thinks may be effective, during a declared state of emergency. I should note — Pfizer says the vaccine is 95% effective and has said once the vaccine is cleared, they’ll be ready to start distributing within hours.

Brancaccio: There has been controversy over emergency authorization of a vaccine, right?

Garsd: Yes, absolutely. There’s been concern over the politics of all this. The current administration has been pushing hard on getting a vaccine as soon as possible, and experts have raised concern over rushing the process. There’s clearly also public concern: According to an October Gallup poll, only 58% of people said they would receive a vaccine.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs Pfizer said early data show its coronavirus vaccine is effective. So what’s next? In the last few months, Pfizer and its partner BioNTech have shared other details of the process including trial blueprints, the breakdown of the subjects and ethnicities and whether they’re taking money from the government. They’re being especially transparent in order to try to temper public skepticism about this vaccine process. The next big test, said Jennifer Miller at the Yale School of Medicine, comes when drug companies release their data, “so that other scientists who the public trust can go in, replicate findings, and communicate them to the public. And hopefully build appropriate trust in a vaccine.” How is President-elect Joe Biden planning to address the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic turmoil it’s created? On Nov. 9, President-Elect Joe Biden announced three co-chairs of his new COVID-19 task force. But what kind of effect might this task force have during this transition time, before Biden takes office? “The transition team can do a lot to amplify and reinforce the messages of scientists and public health experts,” said Dr. Kelly Moore, associate director for the Immunization Action Coalition. Moore said Biden’s COVID task force can also “start talking to state leaders and other experts about exactly what they need to equip them to roll out the vaccines effectively.” What does slower retail sales growth in October mean for the economy? It is a truism that we repeat time and again at Marketplace: As goes the U.S. consumer, so goes the U.S. economy. And recently, we’ve been seeing plenty of signs of weakness in the consumer economy. Retail sales were up three-tenths of a percent in October, but the gain was weaker than expected and much weaker than September’s. John Leer, an economist at Morning Consult, said a lack of new fiscal stimulus from Congress is dampening consumers’ appetite to spend. So is the pandemic. Read More Collapse