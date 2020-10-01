It’s National Pumpkin Spice Day, the last day of our fall fundraiser, and thousands of fans like you have invested in Marketplace.
The stock market in the quarter that just concluded generally did very well, despite, well … everything.
Marketplace’s Nova Safo has been looking into why. The following is an edited transcript of his conversation with “Marketplace Morning Report” host David Brancaccio.
Nova Safo: It’s been a volatile quarter. And we’ve seen some pullback. But, overall, the S&P 500 gained 8.5%, the Dow is up 7.5% and the Nasdaq is up 11% for the quarter. And the Nasdaq is a tech-heavy index, and we know that Big Tech has done very well. Apple’s market valuation hit $2 trillion.
Tesla’s stock almost doubled — it’s market valuation is now at $400 billion. And, for perspective, you took Ford and GM, added them together and multiplied by five, you’d still fall short of Tesla.
David Brancaccio: But, overall, considering how much markets fell off a cliff for a time this spring, where are we year to date?
Safo: That’s a mixed picture. The Dow lost 2.5%, but the NASDAQ gained 24% — again Big Tech. But then you look at energy stocks, and they’re way down. So there are winners and losers.
Brancaccio: Stepping back, how did this happen given the pandemic?
Safo: Low interest rates are a big factor. The Fed has said they’re going to stay low for a long time. So, for investors looking for growth, stocks are it.
Brancaccio: Competing bonds can seem less attractive so up go stocks. OK, what else?
Safo: We are also seeing some level of optimism among investors that we might have a vaccine soon.
