Fed: Rates to stay ultra-low even after inflation picks up

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is announcing a major change in policy that will allow the central bank to keep interest rates low even if inflation tops its 2% target. In a highly anticipated policy speech, Powell unveiled changes to how the Fed will implement the two mandates it has been given by Congress to achieve price stability and maximum employment.

Instead of setting a 2% target for inflation, the new goal says that “following periods when inflation has been running persistently below 2%, appropriate monetary policy will likely aim to achieve inflation moderately above 2% for some time.”