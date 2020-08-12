Christopher Wallace is still collecting this month’s rent for the hundreds of apartments his firm manages in Washington, D.C., and he isn’t optimistic.



“Since this all started in March, it’s been progressively getting a little worse,” he said.



Late or skipped payments aren’t the only problems, said Wallace, who works for Fred A. Smith Management.



“I think a lot of people, if they’re unable to pay, what they’re doing is moving out and moving either back home or moving in with other people,” he said. “We’ve seen a lot more vacancies than we normally would get this time of year.”



Most of Wallace’s buildings are known as Class C properties. They tend to be older, have fewer amenities and serve low- to moderate-income tenants. And research shows tenants in these buildings are struggling to pay the rent at much higher rates than tenants in higher-end properties.

According to the insurance company LeaseLock, by mid-July owners of Class C buildings had collected only 37% of rent, down from 54% as of mid-June.

“Those groups of people who are most affected by unemployment and layoffs — it’s the same population who are also residents of Class C apartments,” said LeaseLock’s Rochelle Bailis.

She expects the numbers will get worse this month, after Congress allowed emergency unemployment aid to expire.

When those tenants can’t pay, their landlords may have to sell or face foreclosure, said Jenny Schuetz, a fellow at the Brookings Institution. That could permanently reduce the stock of affordable housing.

Investors could swoop in, renovate and raise the rent. Or, “if the landlord isn’t collecting rent, they can’t do things like fix the plumbing and fix the roof,” she said. “Some of these buildings just may become uninhabitable.”



The need for affordable housing was already dire before this crisis, Schuetz said, and once it’s gone, it’s hard to replace.



COVID-19 Economy FAQs What’s going on with extra COVID-19 unemployment benefits? The latest: President Donald Trump signed an executive action directing $400 extra a week in unemployment benefits. But will that aid actually reach people? It’s still unclear. Trump directed federal agencies to send $300 dollars in weekly aid, taken from the federal disaster relief fund, and called on states to provide an additional $100. But states’ budgets are stretched thin as it is. What’s the latest on evictions? For millions of Americans, things are looking grim. Unemployment is high, and pandemic eviction moratoriums have expired in states across the country. And as many people already know, eviction is something that can haunt a person’s life for years. For instance, getting evicted can make it hard to rent again. And that can lead to spiraling poverty. Which retailers are requiring that people wear masks when shopping? And how are they enforcing those rules? Walmart, Target, Lowe’s, CVS, Home Depot, Costco — they all have policies that say shoppers are required to wear a mask. When an employee confronts a customer who refuses, the interaction can spin out of control, so many of these retailers are telling their workers to not enforce these mandates. But, just having them will actually get more people to wear masks. You can find answers to more questions on unemployment benefits and COVID-19 here. Read More Collapse