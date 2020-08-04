CEOs call on Washington to help small businesses

More than 100 current and former corporate CEOs have sent a letter to Congress pushing for a relief package that specifically props up small businesses with loans that go beyond the federal Paycheck Protection Program.

But a lot of the names on the list are actually CEOs of major U.S. corporations, like Starbucks, Walmart, Dunkin’ Donuts and Ulta. Why do such large corporations care about small businesses?

Remember in, like, sixth-grade science class when you learned how every part of the environment is connected?

Say an invasive species of fleas ends up in a lake. And those fleas eat all the plankton. Then the fish starve because they usually eat the plankton. And on and on. Neil Bradley at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce says the economy is kinda like that.

“We think of it as an ecosystem,” he said.

To survive, big retailers need small businesses. They make a lot of the products that we all buy. Think about that when you walk into a big-box store.

“You go back to the sporting goods department, and maybe you’re buying fishing lures to go out and go fishing. You’ll find that many of those things are made by small businesses,” Bradley said. “You go into the crafts department, you’ll find the same thing.”

So if those businesses are closing, retailers might have trouble stocking shelves. Also, small businesses are a large part of the economy — they produce about 44% of U.S. GDP.

“They employ 58.9 million Americans,” said Karen Kerrigan, president and CEO of the Small Business and Entrepreneurship Council. “So, you know, these are people that shop at a lot of these big businesses, these big retailers.”

And if they don’t have jobs, they may be less willing to spend money at Walmart or Ulta.

The CEO letter asks Congress to create a new loan program for small companies that lasts more than a few months. They want it to include at least partial loan forgiveness and target loans to businesses owned by people of color, who’ve traditionally had less access to them.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs It’s still the question on everyone’s minds: What’s going on with extra COVID-19 unemployment benefits? The $600-a-week payments have ended, officially, as of July 31. For now, there is no additional federal pandemic unemployment assistance. House Democrats want to renew the $600 payments. Senate Republicans have proposed giving the unemployed 70% of their most recent salary by this October, when state unemployment offices have had time to reconfigure their computer systems to do those calculations. Until then, jobless workers would just get another $200. But, nothing has been signed into law yet. What’s the latest on evictions? For millions of Americans, things are looking grim. Unemployment is high, and pandemic eviction moratoriums have expired in states across the country. And as many people already know, eviction is something that can haunt a person’s life for years. For instance, getting evicted can make it hard to rent again. And that can lead to spiraling poverty. Which retailers are requiring that people wear masks when shopping? And how are they enforcing those rules? Walmart, Target, Lowe’s, CVS, Home Depot, Costco — they all have policies that say shoppers are required to wear a mask. When an employee confronts a customer who refuses, the interaction can spin out of control, so many of these retailers are telling their workers to not enforce these mandates. But, just having them will actually get more people to wear masks. You can find answers to more questions on unemployment benefits and COVID-19 here. Read More Collapse