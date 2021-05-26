Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
The clock is ticking! Help us reach our Investor goal. GIVE NOW

Bank CEOs will likely face social issue questions from Congress

Justin Ho May 26, 2021
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images

Bank CEOs will likely face social issue questions from Congress

Justin Ho May 26, 2021
Heard on:
Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

Bank CEOs will likely tell Congress about the role they played in helping the economy recover from the pandemic when they testify before the Senate on Wednesday and the House of Representatives on Thursday.

“They made extra small business loans, they showed forbearance with consumers,” said Mike Mayo, a bank analyst with Wells Fargo Securities. Wells Fargo’s CEO is scheduled to testify.

Mayo said banks may be questioned on social issues — for instance, whether they’re making progress on diversity in the boardroom and among employees.

Latest Stories on Marketplace

“That’s where they’re exposed during the hearings, and that’s where they’re going to have to bring up some new efforts that they’ve made,” Mayo said. 

Another issue that could come up this week is the fact that bank lending has cooled.

Many businesses aren’t ready to start taking on new debt, said Nate Tobik, founder of Complete Bank Data. But there are some that could use a loan.

“There’s a lot of minority businesses that $30,000, $50,000, $100,000 gets them off the ground and running really well,” he said.

Tobik said lawmakers are likely to focus on whether bank loans are getting to the communities that need the capital.

We’re here to help you navigate this changed world and economy.

Our mission at Marketplace is to raise the economic intelligence of the country. It’s a tough task, but it’s never been more important.

In the past year, we’ve seen record unemployment, stimulus bills, and reddit users influencing the stock market. Marketplace helps you understand it all, will fact-based, approachable, and unbiased reporting.

Generous support from listeners and readers is what powers our nonprofit news—and your donation today will help provide this essential service. For just $5/month, you can sustain independent journalism that keeps you and thousands of others informed.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
Overcoming fear as a first-time homebuyer
Adventures in Housing
Overcoming fear as a first-time homebuyer
Why police reform advocates want Congress to end qualified immunity
Race and Economy
Why police reform advocates want Congress to end qualified immunity

It’s your last chance!
Donate before midnight Thursday to help us reach our Investor goal.

Give Now
Where efforts to redirect police funding stand 1 year since George Floyd's murder
Race and Economy
Where efforts to redirect police funding stand 1 year since George Floyd's murder

Deadline: THURSDAY!

We’re counting on you to reach an important fiscal year goal. We need 1000 more Marketplace Investors by midnight May 27. Donating any amount makes you an Investor.

Will you be the next?

GIVE NOW