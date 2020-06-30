July 15 is Tax Day. And the IRS isn’t pushing it back any further.

The deadline to file your tax return this year really is July 15. Really.

Despite calls to extend the deadline another three months, the IRS says no — get your returns in two weeks from now or pay penalties if you owe taxes.

Marketplace’s Nova Safo has the details. The following is an edited transcript of his conversation with “Marketplace Morning Report” host David Brancaccio.

David Brancaccio: The IRS extended the usual April 15 deadline because of the pandemic. Who’s pushing for a new delay?

Nova Safo: For one, the union representing Treasury Department employees. The union has been expressing concerns over the health of IRS employees who are being called back into the office. And the union says since, in a normal year, people would be able to apply and get an extension until Oct. 15 to file their taxes, the IRS should just offer that date as an automatic extension for everyone.

But the IRS says no. There are some exceptions: Victims of severe weather in parts of the south this past April will have until Oct. 15 to file their returns and make payments.

Brancaccio: Can others also get that Oct. 15 extension if they want it?

Safo: Yes they can, David, but they do have to file for that extension, just like in any other year.

The catch is that if you think you’re going to owe taxes, you still have to pay that amount by July 15, or you’ll accrue penalties and interest. That’s the same as every other year.

Now the good news is the opposite is also true ⁠— if you are due a refund, the IRS will pay you interest on what you’re owed, calculated back to April 15.

So the way that works is if you choose to file your taxes on July 15, that’s three months of interest you’ll get from the IRS on the money you’re owed.

Related Stories

COVID-19 Economy FAQs Will the federal government extend the extra COVID-19 unemployment benefits? It’s still unclear. Congress and President Donald Trump are deciding whether to extend the extra $600 a week in unemployment benefits workers are getting because of the pandemic. Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia believes the program should not be extended, and White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the additional money is disincentivizing some workers from returning to their jobs. Democrats want to keep providing the money until January. As states lift restrictions, are people going back to stores and restaurants? States have relaxed their restrictions, and many of us have relaxed, too. Some people have started to make exceptions for visiting restaurants, if only for outdoor dining. Some are only going to places they trust are being extra cautious. But no one we’ve talked to has really gone back to normal. People just aren’t quite there yet. Will surges in COVID-19 cases mean a return to lockdowns? In many areas where businesses are reopening, cases of COVID-19 are trending upwards, causing some to ask if the lockdowns were lifted too soon, and if residents and businesses might have to go through it all again. So, how likely is another lockdown, of some sort? The answer depends on who you ask. Many local officials are now bullish about keeping businesses open to salvage their economies. Health experts, though, are concerned. You can find answers to more questions here. Read More Collapse