When will consumers start feeling better about the future?
The Conference Board’s measure of consumer confidence is out Tuesday. Economists are wondering if — maybe even hoping — there might be some improvement since April’s dramatic declines, now that states are opening back up a bit.
How do you feel right now, and how do you feel about the future? Those are the two big measures of consumer confidence. Some indicators show that people are starting to feel a little better about the right now, even a little safer.
“They’re beginning to engage back into society,” said Ashley Kirzinger, an associate director with the Public Opinion and Survey Research team of the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation. “Now, as states begin to open back up, the public is starting to engage in usual activities like going to get a haircut or going to the doctor.”
That slow increase in confidence aligns with this month’s Michigan consumer sentiment survey. But, how people feel about the future hasn’t been looking good recently.
“You actually had the forward-looking index continue to decline,” said David Deull, an economist with IHS Markit. “People are realizing the economic damage from this pandemic is going to last.”
Deull said states relaxing rules can only go so far — the ultimate drivers of confidence come down to jobs and what the virus does.
COVID-19 Economy FAQs
When does the expanded COVID-19 unemployment insurance run out?
The CARES Act, passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump in March, authorized extra unemployment payments, increasing the amount of money, and broadening who qualifies. The increased unemployment benefits have an expiration date — an extra $600 per week the act authorized ends on July 31.
Which states are reopening?
Many states have started to relax the restrictions put in place in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. Although social-distancing measures still hold virtually everywhere in the country, more than half of states have started to phase out stay-at-home orders and phase in business reopenings. Others, like New York, are on slower timelines.
Is it worth applying for a job right now?
It never hurts to look, but as unemployment reaches levels last seen during the Great Depression and most available jobs are in places that carry risks like the supermarket or warehouses, it isn’t a bad idea to sit tight either, if you can.
You can find answers to more questions here.
