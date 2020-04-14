As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Among essential operations during COVID-19: livestock auctions
COVID-19 has shuttered nonessential businesses across the United States. Operations like hospitals and grocery stores are staying open, of course. And the system that makes sure the grocery stores have food to sell are also considered vital. A large meat processing plant closed in recent days because its employees fell ill with COVID-19. Those meat processing plants are an essential part of the food chain, and so are livestock auctions that supply them. Those auctions are important to ranchers and the rural economy. And the people working at those auctions are taking precautions to make sure they can operate safely.
